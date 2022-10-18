Read full article on original website
29th Hardin Leadership Graduation Plans Announced
Seventeen Hardin Leadership 2022 participants will be recognized for completing their nine session Hardin Leadership program during this year. The celebration will be held on Thursday evening, November 10th at the Elk’s Lodge Banquet Room, 117 E. Franklin St., Kenton. Gathering begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner buffet beginning...
Hardin County Players Introduces Newly Developed Program
The Hardin County Players introduced a newly developed program for older youth. They are now looking for an Apprentice Director for the program. Through this program a qualified applicant will direct the Hardin County Players Summer Theatre Workshop with the guidance and help of camp directors. The benefits of getting...
KES Kindergarten Class Takes Field Trip
Kenton Elementary School Kindergarten students took a field trip this past Monday. The students traveled to Marion Palace Theatre in downtown Marion. They viewed a live performance of Jacqueline & The Beanstalk. The 45-minute one-woman show features Jacqueline, who does the right thing, even when no one is watching.
KMS Collecting Items for Blue Star Mothers of America, Hardin County
The Kenton Middle School is collecting items to donate to Blue Star Mothers of America, Hardin County. The items will be used for holiday packages for service members. The items needed are non-perishable food such as single serve coffee packets, dried fruit, granola bars and beef jerky. Personal care items...
KHS Honors Top Academic Achievers
Kenton High School students were recognized on Wednesday, October 19, for their individual academic performance for the 2021-2022 school year. Academic Awards are given to students meeting specific end of year GPA requirements for the previous school year. This year one hundred two students received an award: 57 students received...
Bluffton University Hosting Fall Instrumental Concert
Bluffton University’s fall instrumental concert featuring Concert Band ensembles will be held this Sunday, October 23 at 2:30 p.m. The ensembles consist of Bluffton University students and community members. This event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken for music scholarships.
Forest Church Conducting Coat Drive
The Forest United Methodist Church is conducting a Coat Drive. They will take all sizes from infants to adults. Gently used or new winter jackets, gloves or mittens, hats, scarves and boots are needed. The items can be dropped off at the Forest United Methodist Church. To drop off, enter...
Kenton Rotary Seeking New Members
The Kenton Rotary Club is seeking new members, and is offering the opportunity for Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance members to give Rotary a try. Alliance members may attend one complimentary meeting of the Kenton Rotary Club, experience a meeting and enjoy lunch compliments of the Rotary Club. Email...
Allen County continues to seek personnel
LIMA — The Allen County Educational Service Center is continuing to look for personnel. At the board meeting, Superintendent Craig Kupferberg shared with board members that the ESC is looking for people to work in various capacities within the Allen County schools. Twenty-three substitutes were hired at the meeting....
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Named at ONU
ADA, Ohio – With the requisite approval of Ohio Northern University’s Board of Trustees, effective Oct. 17, Dr. Julie Hurtig was appointed to serve as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Given Dr. Hurtig’s proven record as Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, I am...
Registrations Being Accepted Now for BPD’s Citizens Police Academy Class
Bellefontaine residents are encouraged to register early for the 2023 Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy Class. Several applications have been picked up and have been returned. Space is limited. The class is an opportunity to learn about the Bellefontaine Police Department and what it does for the community.
HCSO Holds Appreciation and Awards Banquet
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office held its Appreciation and Awards Banquet recently. The annual event is an opportunity to express appreciation to the entire staff as well as recognize and award exceptional service. Deputy Mason Treen was recognized as the DEPUTY OF THE YEAR. Hardin County Central Dispatch was...
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Fall Fest in Forest Saturday
Fall Fest in Forest will take place this Saturday October 22. The event will begin at noon with over 20 vendors as well as a bounce house, pumpkin painting and ax throwing. At least five food trucks will be set up as well. Part of West Lima Street in Forest...
Local Church Holding Annual Bazaar
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is hosting its annual bazaar featuring a Lunch and Quilt Raffle. It will be from 9am until 2pm on Saturday November 5 at the church located at 725 Eliza Street in Kenton. The dine in or carry out lunch menu consists of homemade soups and...
Tickets for HN Volleyball Sectional Final Game Must be Purchased Online
The Hardin Northern High School volleyball team will be playing at Mohawk this (Thursday) evening at 7:30 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional final game. All tickets must be purchased online at: ohsaa.org/tickets. Hardin Northern is in the Division IV, Region 14, Mt. Blanchard district. Adult tickets are...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
Annual Halloween Costume Contest and Parade in Kenton October 29
The Optimist Club of Kenton-Central Hardin County will hold their annual Halloween Costume Contest and Parade in downtown Kenton on Saturday, October 29 at 2:30 pm. Prior to the parade, the costume judging will begin at 2 pm and parade line-up at 2:20. This year’s contest and parade line-up will...
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19
Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
