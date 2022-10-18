ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Study puts Arkansas among least energy-efficient states

By Jacob Smith
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In honor of National Energy Awareness Month, the personal-finance website WalletHub took a look at the most and least-energy efficient states in the U.S. and found Arkansas to be near the bottom of the list.

To gauge the financial impact of doing more with less energy – WalletHub concluded the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $2,148 on motor fuel and oil

Research then compared the auto- and home-energy efficiency in 48 states. Due to data limitations, Alaska and Hawaii were excluded.

Arkansas named least politically engaged state by study

Results concluded that Arkansas was at No. 45 out of 48 for energy efficiency. Fellow southern states West Virginia, Alabama, and South Carolina rounded out the bottom of the list.

At the top of the list sits three states from the northeast with Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island making up the top three, followed by Utah and Vermont.

According to WalletHub, the Department of Energy estimates that adopting energy-efficient measures in the home could reduce a family’s utility costs by as much as 25%.

For more information, visit WalletHub’s website .

KARK 4 News

