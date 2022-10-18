WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO