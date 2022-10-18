Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital
SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
thesfnews.com
Nine Guns Seized Off Tenderloin Streets
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported between the dates of September 27, and October 1, officers in the course of 5 different investigations arrested 8 suspects tied to these incidents. During the arrests, officers located and seized 9 firearms, along with narcotics and ammunition. On September 27, in...
Suspects in violent Mission District robbery arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police announced the arrest last week of two suspects wanted for an assault and robbery that took place in the Mission District on Oct. 5. Jaimie Poole, 50, and Matthew Venegas, 32, were located and arrested on Oct. 12 in the area of 26th and Folsom streets, according to […]
SFist
Man Fatally Shot on Market Street Near Powell
A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area. Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.
KTVU FOX 2
Stockton serial killer used ghost gun in attacks, police say
The man charged with killing three people in Stockton and who has been linked to three other deadly shootings may have used an illegal ghost gun to carry out some of the murders. Welsey Brownlee, 45, was in court this week to face charges for the three most recently fatal...
crimevoice.com
Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Hitting her Boyfriend with a Lead Pipe
UNION CITY — A woman wanted for outstanding warrants was arrested after she allegedly hit her boyfriend’s head with a lead pipe. She was taken into custody after a 6-hourlong standoff with police. On October 16 at 1:50 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault at...
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian victim of San Jose hit-and-run collision suffers life-threatening injuries
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Police Department are at the scene of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police initially said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but in an update, said the victim's condition had stabilized. The incident happened at Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Negligent Discharge of a Firearm and Other Charges
Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Nixle Webpage. “During the evening of August 2nd at around 8:43 PM Officers responded to the 700 block of Cedar Street on the report of a firearm being discharged in the area. When officers arrived, one subject attempt to run from the scene but was quickly caught by officers.
Fremont resident charged with intent to make destructive device
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 46-year-old Fremont resident has been charged with vandalism with intent to make a destructive device, the Fremont Police Department stated in a press release Friday. FPD stated they investigated several incidents of vandalism in September where electrical wires, including phone lines, were cut in a residential Fremont neighborhood. They ultimately […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Crash Involving Parked Car on West Winton Avenue in Hayward
The Hayward Police Department recently reported a fatal crash on Thunderbird Place and West Winton Avenue. The incident took place around 3:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles, one of which was parked at the time of the incident, Hayward PD said. Details on the Fatal Crash Involving Parked Car on...
Oakland police say thieves are targeting power tools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are warning the community that they are “seeing an uptick in robberies, thefts, and burglaries of power tools citywide,” according to a press release. “Many of these incidents happened in the Oakland Hills when two to four armed individuals confront the victim, take their property, and leave the area […]
Fentanyl, heroin and guns found with drug dealers: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon. In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated. “Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers […]
Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
Overnight homicide in SF’s Tenderloin being investigated by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Tuesday in the city’s Tenderloin district. Officers assigned to the SFPD Tenderloin Station responded to the 900 block of Market Street just after midnight for a ShotSpotter activation, SFPD confirmed to KRON4. Upon arriving at the scene, […]
Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault
WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
Oakland man dies in fatal San Francisco Tenderloin shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a deadly shooting in the Tenderloin early Tuesday morning that killed a male Oakland resident, police said.San Francisco police confirmed that officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to a shot spotter activation on the 900 block of Market Street. While at the location, officers found an adult male laying in the street on the unit block of Turk Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officers rendered aid and called paramedics to the scene, but the victim died of his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.According to a Twitter post by SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani, the suspect was shooting at victims in a vehicle as they were driving away from a store near the intersection of Turk and Taylor. Vaswani said the victim was a 40-year-old male resident of Oakland. The SFPD homicide detail has taken over the investigation. No additional details regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting have been provided by police. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies.
Amid spike in armed ATM robberies, Oakland police give safety tips
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is hoping visitors to automated teller machines take their advice when visiting them amid an uptick in robberies. These tips are: “Scan your surroundings and watch for suspicious persons or activity around an ATM” “Select ATM that is in a well-lit and populated area” “If you get […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man dead after shooting in the Tenderloin
Authorities said a man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday in San Francisco's Tenderloin. The video is courtesy of the Citizens App.
Antioch woman found on fire’s jewelry may help police ID her
Detectives are trying to identify a young woman whose body was set on fire along an Antioch walking trail and died.
