Republican Lee Zeldin just four points behind New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul: New poll shows race in deep blue state going down to the wire

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 3 days ago

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is perilously close to New York incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in another Empire State poll.

A Quinnipiac survey released Tuesday found that Zeldin is just four points behind Hochul in the ultra-blue state - 46 percent to her 50 percent - among likely voters. Earlier this month, a Trafalgar Group survey found Zeldin trailing by just two points.

The fact that the race is close at all is exciting Republicans - as the last time a gubernatorial candidate won by fewer than 10 points in New York it was Republican George Pataki in 1994.

 Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (left) is perilously close to New York incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) in another Empire State poll
He took out three-term Democratic Gov. Mario Cuomo - and led the state for three terms.

Hochul took over from the late Mario Cuomo's son, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in August 2021, after he resigned over sexual harassment claims.

'In the blue state of New York, the race for governor is competitive. Democrats have cruised to victory in gubernatorial races since 2006, but Governor Hochul's narrow edge puts Republican Lee Zeldin well within striking distance of her,' said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

The Republican Governors Association decided to at least bet some money on Zeldin, throwing $450,000 at a pro-Zeldin super PAC to run ads against Hochul, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The Zeldin campaign has said he needs at least 30 percent of the vote out of New York City to be competitive statewide.

The Quinnipiac survey found that 37 percent of New York City voters support Zeldin, while 59 percent choose Hochul.

The candidates are splitting the suburban vote, with Zeldin receiving 50 percent and Hochul getting 49 percent.

And then Zeldin leads in upstate New York, where there are far more Republican counties.

There he's at 52 percent to Hochul's 44 percent.

The two candidate have similar favorability ratings, with 44 percent saying they have a favorable view of the incumbent and 43 saying they have a favorable view of Zeldin.

Hochul has higher unfavorables, with 45 percent of likely voters disliking her, compared to 37 percent who said the same of Zeldin.

Zeldin may also be benefiting from what New York voters told pollsters was the most pressing issue: crime.

Twenty-eight percent said this was the most important issue followed by inflation, which received 20 percent, and protecting democracy, which got 14 percent.

Zeldin's ads have hit Hochul on both crime and inflation, while she's played up his ties to former President Donald Trump and highlighted his opposition to abortion rights.

