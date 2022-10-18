ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Person suffers serious injuries in early afternoon crash on Interstate 94

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJrZp_0idsXnis00

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left one person with serious injuries.

It happened around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in Jackson County near the Clear Lake Road exit.

A semi-truck was slowing down to enter the weigh scales when a vehicle rear ended the semi-truck.

The driver, 40, who struck the semi-truck is from Jackson and was taken to a local hospital.

