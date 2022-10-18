Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Tubi’s Adam Lewinson on AVOD Gains
Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi and the recipient of this year’s World Screen Trendsetter Award in partnership with RX France, discussed the AVOD platform’s gains and programming remit with Anna Carugati in the Grand Auditorium at MIPCOM today. Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, began...
World Screen News
FOX Entertainment Pacts with CSI’s Carol Mendelsohn
FOX Entertainment has signed a multiyear first-look broadcast-direct deal with producers Carol Mendelsohn (CSI) and Julie Weitz. Under the terms of the agreement, Mendelsohn and Weitz will develop scripted dramas for the FOX network. Greenlit programs will be wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, and Mendelsohn and Weitz will serve as executive producers under their Carol Mendelsohn Productions banner.
nickalive.net
PLUTO TV AND MONDO TV STUDIOS INK MULTI-TERRITORY CONTENT DEAL
Iconic hits from Mondo TV library are available on Pluto TV across Latin America and Italy. CANNES/NEW YORK, October 17, 2022 – Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, today announced a partnership with Mondo TV Studios, part of Mondo TV Group, one of the largest European producers and distributors of animated content, to bring a number of successful titles from the Mondo TV library to Pluto TV in Italy and across various markets in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.
Mipcom Bounces Back But Numbers Below Pre-Pandemic Peak
International TV market Mipcom came back with gusto this year, but it’s not back to the level reached at its pre-pandemic peak. A total of 10,896 delegates attended this year, which is down from the peak year of 2019, when more than 13,500 delegates came to the Cannes event. MipJunior, which ran over the weekend, had 1,311 delegates this year. In 2019, there were 1,500. There were 3,100 buyers this year, compared with more than 4,700 in 2019. The largest numbers of buyers this year came from the U.S. (442), followed by the U.K. (301), France (251), Germany (242) and...
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
ComicBook
JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return
The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)
It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
Paramount Plus price: cost, deals and content for the streaming service
Everything you need to know about the Paramount Plus streaming service including what it costs to subscribe.
IGN
DC Films President Walter Hamada Has Reportedly Left Warner Bros.
DCEU chief and DC Films president Walter Hamada has reportedly left the building. According to Deadline, the long-running DC producer has exited Warner Bros. Discovery after fifteen years at the company. Hamada has been in charge of DC’s big screen output since 2018 – a contract that was renewed in...
World Screen News
Netflix Posts Q3 Subs Gains
Netflix returned to global subscriber growth in the third quarter, adding 2.41 million members to reach 223.09 million customers, a 4.5 percent year-on-year growth rate. For Q4, the platform is projecting it will add 4.5 million customers to reach 227.6 million members. Revenues for the period were up almost 6...
Kevin Shinick Named Showrunner for Exile Content Studio’s Lil’ Heroes Animated TV Series
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kevin Shinick has been named showrunner for Exile Content Studio’s Lil’ Heroes animated television series, it was announced today by Daniel Eilemberg, co-founder and CEO of Lil’ Heroes and Stephen Davis, Exile Kids and Animation Executive Producer, and former CCO of Hasbro, whose past credits include Transformers, My Little Pony and Power Rangers, among many others. Shinick joins NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, who along with his producing partner and co-founder of Creative 7, Asani Swann, serve as executive producers on the series, with Anthony also voicing one of the characters. The Lil’ Heroes franchise was launched in January 2022, beginning as a NFT collection created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio, the film, television, audio, and digital production house founded by Isaac Lee and now a part of Candle Media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005751/en/ Kevin Shinick, Lil’ Heroes TV series showrunner (Photo Credit: Gary Miereanu, WB Publicity)
Dwayne Johnson reportedly sidestepped the DC movie boss to get a major character's long-awaited cameo into 'Black Adam'
Dwayne Johnson went around the DC film boss to seek approval for a major character's cameo in "Black Adam." The new Warner Bros. studio heads said yes to the cameo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Black Adam," Johnson's passion project, hits theaters this weekend. "Black Adam" hits theaters this weekend,...
otakuusamagazine.com
Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall Anime Now Streaming on Hulu
If you’ve been waiting and wondering when you’ll finally be able to legitimately check out the Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall anime in the United States, Hulu is here to save the day. The streaming service started running the series—which began airing in Japan back on April 3—on Wednesday, with Disney+ streaming in regions outside of the US.
theplaylist.net
‘The Family Plan’: Michelle Monaghan Joins Mark Wahlberg For Apple & SkyDance’s Upcoming Action Comedy
At this point, Mark Wahlberg‘s Hollywood persona has as much variety as Dwayne Johnson‘s. Wahlberg effectively plays himself in every movie, whether it’s a thriller, an action comedy, or a drama of some kind. Is it boring? More than a little; the days of Wahlberg taking on more challenging roles like Dirk Diggler or Sgt. Dignam looks to be over.
Hypebae
Cartoon Network Is Officially Coming To An End
Cartoon Network will be no more, at least how we’ve always known it. Due to the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Cartoon Network, which created classics, such as The Powerpuff Girls, Samurai Jack, Adventure Time, and Over the Garden Wall, is undergoing some changes. According to a statement from...
MySanAntonio
Gene Levy, Producer and Former VP of Fox Pictures, Dies at 84
Gene Levy, former V.P. of Fox Pictures and producer of over 40 films and television series, died on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas. He was 84. Levy produced an array of films spanning over five decades, including “The Bachelor,” “Waterworld,” “Unlawful Entry,” “Streets of Fire,” “Brewster’s Millions,” “Blood Voyage,” “Hysterical,” “Judgement Night” and “Trojan War.” He also worked as the production manager on several of these films, along with “Copycat,” “48 Hrs.,” “Thief,” “Southern Comfort” and “The Long Riders.”
World Screen News
MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards 2022 Winners Revealed
On the penultimate day of MIPCOM, RX France unveiled the 2022 Diversify TV Awards winners in a ceremony hosted by Femi Oke. The winners were chosen by a final round jury made up of leading advocacy organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion, including the Anne Frank Trust, APF France handicap, Fondation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, the Minority Rights Group, ODA, SCOPE and Stonewall.
Comments / 0