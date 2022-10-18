ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Honour for campaigning MP who pioneered Online Safety Bill

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEwvE_0idsX0ke00

The MP first responsible for the Online Safety Bill has said “online platforms need to make sure that they’re enforcing the law a lot more rigorously than they already are” following the inquest into the death of teenager Molly Russell.

Dame Caroline Dinenage was recognised by the Princess Royal on Tuesday for political and public service, after serving in seven governmental departments under three prime ministers.

The former digital and culture minister, who had held ministerial responsibility for the Online Safety Bill when a first draft was published, spoke about the duty of social media platforms after picking up her honour in Windsor.

Following the landmark ruling at the inquest into Molly’s death, the senior coroner recommended that the Government consider “reviewing the provision of internet platforms to children”, including the possibility of “separate platforms for adults and children”.

The 14-year-old, from Harrow in north-west London, ended her life in November 2017 after viewing suicide and self-harm content online, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

The MP for Gosport, now sitting on the backbenches, told the PA news agency: “I met Molly Russell’s dad a few times during the time I was, nearly two years, as digital minister and the story is just so horribly tragic, but it’s so sadly not unique.

“We hear so often of, sometimes it’s just young pupils stumbling over very, very unsuitable content online, but in other cases, it’s a lot more serious as it was in Molly’s case.

“The internet can be a wonderful place, but we also need to make sure that it’s got the right protections in place for children in particular, but also for other vulnerable people and certainly the online platforms need to make sure that they’re enforcing the law a lot more rigorously than they already are.”

She described her damehood as “probably more of an award for endurance” after serving in six different departments in six and a half years, but said: “You don’t run to be a member of parliament in order to get recognised for it.”

She added: “It’s really nice that the hard work and effort is recognised because I did care very passionately about everything that I did, and it is flattering to have someone recognise that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

Suspect caught by members of public after woman stabbed in coffee shop

Members of the public chased and caught an alleged knifeman after a woman was stabbed in a west London coffee shop. The woman, in her 30s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital following the attack at a cafe in Edgware Road on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
newschain

Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle

A woman has been charged months after an incident in which a boy was allegedly hit in the face with a canoe paddle. Fay Johnson, 32, has been served with a postal requisition to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court on December 15. Avon and Somerset Police said Johnson, of Yate,...
newschain

Former EastEnders actress Josephine Melville dies backstage after play

Former EastEnders actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play at Nottingham Playhouse. The theatre said Melville, who played Tessa Parker in the BBC soap opera, died on Thursday after appearing in their production of Nine Night. She received assistance from first aiders and an audience member...
newschain

Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation

Three suspects in the fatal shootings of two people and shooting of a police officer have been arrested after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in north-eastern Washington. The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook on Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one...
ELMER CITY, WA
newschain

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence. She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.
newschain

Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women’s Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris St Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While...
newschain

Liz Truss battling open revolt as number of Tory MPs demanding she goes doubles

Liz Truss was battling an open revolt as the number of Tory MPs demanding her resignation swelled after a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership. The number of Conservatives publicly calling for the Prime Minister to quit doubled to a dozen within the space of a couple of hours on Thursday morning.
newschain

Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be preparing for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to...
newschain

Emmett Till statue unveiled in Mississippi

Hundreds of people applauded and some wiped away tears as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. The statue’ location is not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
newschain

Headless body murder trial jurors told they can consider manslaughter charge

Jurors have been told they can consider if a woman cut off her vulnerable friend’s head and disposed of the body, but had not meant to kill her. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her home in Wembley, north London, before wheeling her body away in a large suitcase on June 11 last year.
newschain

Liz Truss becomes shortest serving prime minister in British history

Liz Truss will be the shortest serving prime minister in British history. She announced her resignation having clocked up just 44 full days in the role – a long way behind the next shortest premiership, that of Tory statesman George Canning, who spent 118 full days as PM in 1827 before dying in office from ill health.
newschain

Rishi Sunak ‘wins enough support to progress in Tory leadership campaign’

Rishi Sunak is believed to have become the first Tory leadership candidate to have amassed sufficient support to make it to the ballot of Conservative colleagues. The former chancellor’s supporters said on Friday night he had received nominations from 100 Tory MPs to pass the threshold required way ahead of Monday’s deadline.
newschain

Billionaire who owns Chrysler Building waits for outcome of cash fight with wife

A wealthy property developer is waiting for a judge’s ruling after becoming embroiled in a High Court money fight with his estranged wife. Michael Fuchs, 62, who comes from Germany but moved to the US in the 1990s, and former journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, 47, who hails from France, have been arguing at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Comments / 0

Community Policy