NOAA long term winter weather outlook mixed bag for WNY
Could we deal with piles of snow this winter? The National Weather Service says we could see normal temperatures this winter, but there’s a chance of higher than normal precipitation levels.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Covanta Looking to Take in Additional 150 Tons of Trash Per Day at Niagara Transfer Site
Covanta Environmental Solutions has requested to take up to 200 tons of waste per day and stay open until 10 p.m. six days per week in a recent application to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Truck traffic at the site would likely double from 10 to 20 trucks per day, if the DEC grants the permit change, company officials said.
Salt barns are stocked and snow plows are being put on, local municipalities prepare for the winter ahead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday brought a mixture of weather conditions — from sunny skies, to hail — to snow. Packing for your day in Erie County can be difficult. But as the weather is starting to change, local municipalities are preparing for the winter ahead. “How diverse and how wide of a region Erie […]
Major Warmup + Patio Weather Coming To Western New York
It is that time of the year in Western New York. You are walking outside to your car this morning and when you get inside temperature reads 39 degrees. You're going to need the heat on in the car. By the time you leave work, it might be 30 degrees warmer and you'll want the air conditioner.
Paint recycling program launches in Buffalo
A paint recycling program launched in Buffalo Thursday, with an invitation to households, schools, and businesses to recycle leftover paint, stain, and varnish.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Most foliage has now left the mountains
Many mountain and hill-town locations are now past peak, but there’s still vibrant color in the valleys. Much of the higher terrain across NYS is now past peak. Expect near peak-to-peak color along the Thruway corridor this weekend. We expect mainly dry weather for leaf peeping this weekend. After...
erienewsnow.com
Borrello: New State Requirements Burden Chautauqua County Farmers
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New requirements for local farmers took effect this month in Chautauqua County, as part of state changes to their overtime pay threshold. An issue for the agriculture community, and some GOP lawmakers, is the new financial burden placed on family farms in our community which will now have to dole out bigger paychecks.
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara awaiting Amazon's next move
Town of Niagara officials are waiting like the rest of the town citizens for Amazon’s facility to come to town. Supervisor Lee Wallace said the town has not heard anything about when work on the proposed 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center, which would be built by JB2 Partners for Amazon’s use, would begin.
Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
spectrumlocalnews.com
More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hundreds of clean energy jobs coming to Niagara County plant
Hundreds of jobs are on the way to Niagara County, all thanks to a major investment backed by President Biden and the U.S. Department of Energy and President Joe Biden’s American Battery Materials Initiative. It aims to increase domestic production of 'reliable and sustainable' minerals used for electric vehicles,...
Proposed tax cuts on heating fuel in Erie County struck down
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A proposal to cut taxes on heating fuel in Erie County didn't make it through the county legislature. 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley reported that the proposal would have removed the nearly 5% tax Erie County collects on natural gas and home heating fuels. Specifically,...
Crews put over 60,000 gallons of water on fire at landfill in Angelica
Several fire crews battled a fire at the Hyland Landfill on Herdman Road in the Town of Angelica on Wednesday.
wutv29.com
"It knocked me out of bed," says neighbor after recycling truck hit bridge on Clinton St
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A recycling truck struck a railroad bridge in south Buffalo Wednesday morning, sending natural gas cylinders flying into nearby houses and a light pole. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. Neighbors say they were woken up by what sounded like an explosion. “I woke up to the...
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spectrum announces broadband expansion in Maine
Spectrum announced Friday the expansion of high-speed broadband to more than 1,600 homes and businesses in Etna, Newburgh and Swanville. The $3 million network upgrade will help people work from home, make it easier for children to participate in remote schooling and allow town residents to take advantage of telehealth services, company officials said during an event at Swanville Town Hall.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
buffalospree.com
Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal
RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
With new site set to open soon, Pita Gourmet has ambitions for the future
AMHERST, N.Y. — As they prepare to open a new site on Sheridan Drive in Amherst next month, the co-owners of Pita Gourmet already have their eyes on another site in 2023. A mid-November opening is planned at 3122 Sheridan Drive at Alberta Drive, where Benderson Development has built a three-store plaza on the site once home to Alice’s Kitchen.
Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
