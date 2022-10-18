RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Over 40,000 South Carolina Students Wednesday participated in the state's 21st Annual Student Pledge Against Gun Violence. Students across the state signed a voluntary pledge promising that they will never take a gun to school, will never resolve a dispute with a gun, and will use their influence to prevent friends from using guns to resolve disputes, according to a statement by the SC District Attorney's Office (USAO-SC)

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO