South Carolina State

Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
COLUMBIA, SC
Thousands of SC Students participate in pledge against gun violence

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Over 40,000 South Carolina Students Wednesday participated in the state's 21st Annual Student Pledge Against Gun Violence. Students across the state signed a voluntary pledge promising that they will never take a gun to school, will never resolve a dispute with a gun, and will use their influence to prevent friends from using guns to resolve disputes, according to a statement by the SC District Attorney's Office (USAO-SC)
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AG Wilson joins others to oppose CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for kids

WPDE — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined other attorneys general in calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) not to include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. “It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation....
FLORIDA STATE
Suspect in Irmo ATM robbery arrested in Texas

IRMO, SC — An arrest in an Irmo ATM robbery that happened in August and investigators say they found their suspect in Texas. 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs faces robbery, kidnapping and assault and battery charges. Officials in Harris County, Texas took him into custody Thursday afternoon. The ATM Robbery occurred...
IRMO, SC
Midlands Technical College offers free tuition

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — This year, Midlands Technical College is offering students free tuition and zero fees for their spring 2023 semester using some of the 25 million dollars split between the 16 technical colleges in South Carolina from the Workforce Scholarships For the Future program. Zyrianne Colon is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
'It has to stop': State election leaders address possible intimidation issues at polls

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Defending democracy. That’s the message a small group of South Carolinians are hoping to send to election leaders and lawmakers across the Palmetto State ahead of the midterm elections, citing concerns they have about potential threats. “No intimidation by anyone. Our vote is...
Two $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 Tickets sold in Lugoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Lugoff convenience store sold not just one, but two tickets worth $200,000 for Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. Both tickets were sold at the The Wildwood Market at 526 Wildwood Ln. in Lugoff. The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn...
LUGOFF, SC

