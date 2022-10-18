ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. In...
Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court...
EXPLAINER: How Georgia’s midterm runoff elections work

ATLANTA — Two years ago, control of the U.S. Senate came down to Georgia, with two pivotal runoff election wins tipping the chamber’s favor into Democratic hands. This fall, it's possible the newly minted battleground state could again play a major role in how the Senate shakes out, with a marquee contest that, thanks to a third-party candidate, may not be decided until a runoff election a month after Nov. 8.
Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters

ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
Campaign cash follows Kemp veto of oversight bill

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign has loaded up on money given by a company under state scrutiny for Medicaid overbilling. And Kemp vetoed a bill that would have added state oversight for such companies. Georgia law allows politicians to take campaign money from folks who do business...
Kemp-Abrams debate | How to watch

ATLANTA — The three candidates in Georgia's gubernatorial election are set to debate Monday night ahead of the November election. This is the first time all three candidates have faced off on stage this election cycle. Democrat Stacey Abrams previously ran against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp back in 2018.
Kemp says no new abortion, birth control restrictions

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued perhaps his clearest commitment yet that he won't pursue any new restrictions on abortion or birth control, using a Monday evening debate against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to clarify his position on an issue he's sometimes avoided as he seeks a second term.
Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say

ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
OPELIKA, AL
NOAA predicts drier, warmer than normal winter for Georgia

ATLANTA — We've had back-to-back years of La Niña weather patterns in the winter, which is expected to drive drier and warmer conditions in north Georgia this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its winter outlook for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday morning. This forecast...
ATLANTA, GA
Toys 'R' Us returns, opening in several Georgia Macy's stores

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the store. Children and toy lovers rejoice! Toys 'R' Us is making a return by partnering with Macy's to reopen locations across the country, including the Peach state. Several locations are reportedly already open, but the triumphant...
GEORGIA STATE
