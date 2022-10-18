Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia early voter numbers breaking more records, on par with 2020 Presidential election, officials say
ATLANTA — As residents in Georgia continue to show up to the polls in droves for early voting, new data from the Secretary of State's office shows that voter turnout has now reached a presidential-level pace. On day three of early in-person voting, Georgians continued to break records, as...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. In...
Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court...
A previous election became the main topic of the Georgia Secretary of State debate
ATLANTA — A hotly contested race in Georgia has some of the most undecided voters. An 11Alive Survey USA poll shows that 18 percent of voters are unsure of who they will support in the Secretary of State’s race. All candidates participated in a debate Tuesday, with a race from two years ago remaining a main part of the discussions.
EXPLAINER: How Georgia’s midterm runoff elections work
ATLANTA — Two years ago, control of the U.S. Senate came down to Georgia, with two pivotal runoff election wins tipping the chamber’s favor into Democratic hands. This fall, it's possible the newly minted battleground state could again play a major role in how the Senate shakes out, with a marquee contest that, thanks to a third-party candidate, may not be decided until a runoff election a month after Nov. 8.
Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters
ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
Campaign cash follows Kemp veto of oversight bill
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign has loaded up on money given by a company under state scrutiny for Medicaid overbilling. And Kemp vetoed a bill that would have added state oversight for such companies. Georgia law allows politicians to take campaign money from folks who do business...
No, the CDC's vaccine recommendations do not change school requirements in Georgia
ATLANTA — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meeting this week sparked social media confusion. A CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend Covid-19 vaccines as part of regular immunization schedules for kids and adults. Prior to that meeting, claims online suggested the vaccine would be required to attend school.
Kemp-Abrams debate | How to watch
ATLANTA — The three candidates in Georgia's gubernatorial election are set to debate Monday night ahead of the November election. This is the first time all three candidates have faced off on stage this election cycle. Democrat Stacey Abrams previously ran against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp back in 2018.
Kemp says no new abortion, birth control restrictions
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued perhaps his clearest commitment yet that he won't pursue any new restrictions on abortion or birth control, using a Monday evening debate against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to clarify his position on an issue he's sometimes avoided as he seeks a second term.
Political polls paint vastly different pictures of Georgia's Senate race
ATLANTA — Most political polls show a tight race between Senator Raphael Warnock and his challenger Herschel Walker, but those polls can’t seem to agree just how tight. The majority of polls have Warnock with a slight lead, but at least one has Walker leading. Joseph Watson, a...
Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
NOAA predicts drier, warmer than normal winter for Georgia
ATLANTA — We've had back-to-back years of La Niña weather patterns in the winter, which is expected to drive drier and warmer conditions in north Georgia this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its winter outlook for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday morning. This forecast...
Atlanta woman charged in alleged $156 million hurricane disaster relief fraud
ATLANTA — A federal grand jury charged a 43-year-old Atlanta woman in defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the Department of Justice said. FEMA sought vendors to provide self-heating meals per week to the island. The agency did business with the woman and...
Toys 'R' Us returns, opening in several Georgia Macy's stores
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the store. Children and toy lovers rejoice! Toys 'R' Us is making a return by partnering with Macy's to reopen locations across the country, including the Peach state. Several locations are reportedly already open, but the triumphant...
Five hospitalized, others unaccounted for after massive house fire in City of South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Multiple people are hurt and several others are unaccounted for after a two-story-house fire in the City of South Fulton. Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue said they arrived at the home on Oswego Trail just before 5 a.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters recover bodies of final 2 victims in massive South Fulton house fire
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A devastating house fire at a two-story home Wednesday morning has left four people dead in the City of South Fulton, authorities confirmed. They said it happened at a home on Oswego Trail just before 5 a.m. Two bodies were found in the debris Wednesday....
