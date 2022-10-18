Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
According to human rights groups, hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been imprisoned unlawfully in Russia, with the lucky ones being used as bargaining chips in prisoner swaps. CNN's Clarissa Ward speaks with families of those who have been taken.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Put 'Mandarin Mussolini' Trump Behind Bars With Tax Charges, Says Michael Cohen
Cut to the chase and take the approach used to nail Al Capone, the former Trump fixer said on MSNBC.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian-installed authorities have ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave "immediately" ahead of an apparent Ukrainian advance. In a Telegram post on Saturday afternoon, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper...
Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine’s allies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Weapons shortages across Europe could force hard choices for Ukraine’s allies as they balance their support for Ukraine against the risk that Russia could target them next. For months, the United States and other NATO members have sent billions of dollars worth of weapons and...
East Iran city, scene of bloody crackdown, sees new protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A city in Iran that was the scene of a bloody crackdown last month awoke to new destruction on Saturday, state TV showed, after tensions erupted the day before. In Zahedan, a southeastern city with an ethnic Baluch population, protests after Friday prayers left the city battered. Shops gaped open to the street, their windows smashed. Sidewalks were littered with broken glass. ATMs were damaged. Cleaning crews came out, sweeping debris from vandalized stores. The outburst of protests in Zahedan came as demonstrations across Iran continue over the the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old...
Art dealer faked lung transplant to rob seniors in $1.6 million fraud scheme, FBI says
Authorities allege art gallery owner Wendy Beard took items on consignment, sold them, kept the money and didn't deliver many of the photos.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
In a shelter on Mexico City's east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans
Biden juggling long list of issues to please Dem coalition
President Joe Biden wants to tame inflation. He wants Congress to protect access to abortions. He wants to tackle voting rights. And he’s taking on China, promoting construction of new factories, addressing climate change, forgiving student debt, pardoning federal marijuana convictions, cutting the deficit, working to lower prescription drug prices and funneling aid to Ukraine.Biden is trying to be everything to everyone. But that's making it hard for him to say he's focused on any single issue above all others as he tries to counter Republican momentum going into the Nov. 8 elections.“There’s no one thing,” Biden said Wednesday...
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
Giorgia Meloni has been sworn into office as Italy's premier, the first woman to hold that office
