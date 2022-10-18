ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Bison Bridge team looks for support at next I-80 bridge meeting

The team proposing the Bison Bridge project is once again hoping to draw supporters to join the upcoming public meeting hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation concerning the I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River. The public meeting, held as a virtual webinar, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, at...
IOWA STATE
Iowa QC schools: Find out how they rate

You can check how Iowa Quad Cities public schools are faring according to several categories, in a new report released today (Oct. 21) by the Iowa Department of Education. The results and features are in an online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. The website shows:
IOWA STATE
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
$1.68M coming to Illinois QC to improve electric buses

Illinois Quad Cities electric powered buses will benefit from $1.68 million in new federal funding. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that he helped secure $8.25 million in federal funding in this year’s Omnibus appropriations bill for electric buses in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa clean water still a goal almost 50 years after Clean Water Act

The Clean Water Act was passed on October 18, 1973. At that time there were many cities in the U.S. still dumping raw sewage and other things into rivers. The Clean Water Act was credited with making waterways cleaner and holding polluters responsible. That law was targeting point-source pollution. Where...
IOWA STATE

