Bison Bridge team looks for support at next I-80 bridge meeting
The team proposing the Bison Bridge project is once again hoping to draw supporters to join the upcoming public meeting hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation concerning the I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River. The public meeting, held as a virtual webinar, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, at...
Iowa QC schools: Find out how they rate
You can check how Iowa Quad Cities public schools are faring according to several categories, in a new report released today (Oct. 21) by the Iowa Department of Education. The results and features are in an online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. The website shows:
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
$1.68M coming to Illinois QC to improve electric buses
Illinois Quad Cities electric powered buses will benefit from $1.68 million in new federal funding. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that he helped secure $8.25 million in federal funding in this year’s Omnibus appropriations bill for electric buses in the state.
Iowa clean water still a goal almost 50 years after Clean Water Act
The Clean Water Act was passed on October 18, 1973. At that time there were many cities in the U.S. still dumping raw sewage and other things into rivers. The Clean Water Act was credited with making waterways cleaner and holding polluters responsible. That law was targeting point-source pollution. Where...
