FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center
It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-23 Season
(DEAL PARK, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season, which kicks off with a very unexpected choice: the hilarious adults-only musical comedy with puppets, Avenue Q, opening in November. In February 2023, the Axelrod presents the 50th anniversary revival of the forgotten Black musical, Raisin, followed by the Jersey Shore’s first professional production of The Prom in May, and in November 2023 the first musical in the theater’s recently announced Sondheim Centennial Project: Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Hey" by Colossal Street Jam
Colossal Street Jam will turn fans onto their forthcoming album, “No Way to Live,” on Oct. 26 with a special laser light show designed and synced to the LP by Novins Planetarium at Ocean County College in Toms River. The latest single, “Hey,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY CONNI FREESTONE.
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
AERIA Records Releases Sea Are Bee Single "Marissa Please"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Venerable NJ musician Colie Brice now known artistically as SEA ARE BEE has recently returned to his roots at the Jersey Shore and has released a new single entitled "Marissa Please". The song was recorded at Lake House Recording Studios on 10/2/22. Colie Brice's last recorded...
The Haunting of Night Vale comes to NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future. We have some unfinished business that haunts us...
"Becoming A Woman" Has Two Performances During United Solo Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New theater performance, ‘Becoming a Woman’, a story about growing up that promises both humor and brutal honesty, is set to debut at Theater Row (410 W. 42nd St.) on Saturday, October 22 at 8:30pm ET. The production introduces Rachel Frost, who has both written and will star in her first solo show debut, to be directed by Erica Silberman. The show is part of the United Solo festival and will host an additional performance on Sunday, November 13 at 2:00pm ET at the same location.
Laser Concerts and Stars Shows for All Ages Slated at RVCC Planetarium in November
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- This fall is a great time to visit the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium in Branchburg. The Planetarium will present star shows and laser concerts for all ages in November, including a special program for youngsters on the Autism spectrum and their families. The following shows will...
Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors
The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
bergenPAC celebrates Reopening after Renovations
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The stars and spotlights shine brightly at the Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC)! The night before, The Price is Right! officially opened the new season, and a unique sneak peek event was held Tuesday, October 11, for theater supporters to experience the state-of-the-art restorations and renovations made throughout the theater. The evening commemorated the completion of Phase 1 of the historic venue's Capital Campaign project.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "Real Women Have Curves"
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) --The struggle of immigrants is as relevant today as it has always been. Families come to the US for a better life but encounter great challenges as they work to make a home and one day earn their green cards. Real Women Have Curves, by Josefina López, dramatizes—in a comedy—the struggles of five Mexican immigrants working in a tiny sewing factory in East LA. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center will present Real Women Have Curves November 11-13 at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield.
PHOTOS from Hoobastank and Lit's "Tried-N-True" tour at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Hoobastank and Lit came to the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18 as part of their “Tried-N-True” tour, alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. Photographer Julie Hoffman was on hand to take photos. Here...
PHOTOS from "The Addams Family" at The MAC Players
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group, is presenting The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy across two weekends (October 21–23 and October 28–30). The play is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and features Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The MAC Players production is directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka and choreography direction by Samantha Amaral.
State Theatre presents Johnny Mathis
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00pm. Opening for Mathis is special guest, Gary Mule Deer. Tickets range from $49-$233. Best-known for his supremely popular hits like “Chances Are,” “It's Not For...
Paper Mill Playhouse announces cast for "The Sound of Music"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced casting for The Sound of Music, directed by Mark S. Hoebee. The show will begin performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, December 2 and play through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Opening night is set for Sunday, December 4. The production will...
Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents "Living Dead in Denmark"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents Living Dead in Denmark by Qui Nguyen from November 3-7, 2022. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. When the dead walk…you run! Living Dead in Denmark is an action-adventure/horror sequel to Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
Second Show Added For Maz Jobrani at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Comedian Maz Jobrani on Saturday, November 5th, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark. Jobrani busts through cultural barriers wherever he goes, making audiences laugh from the Midwest to the Middle East. See the fearless and funny Iranian-American comic as he riffs on politics, parenthood, and the immigrant experience.
The Princeton Triangle Club presents "Campelot"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University’s most talented undergraduates, Campelot: It’s in-tents opens Friday, November 4 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 5 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, November 6 at 2:00pm.
Evening of Favorite Broadway Hits to be Presented at RVCC Theatre
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- It’s rock and roll meets Broadway when The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg presents The Diamonds in Let’s Rock Broadway on Sunday, November 13 at 7:00pm. The Diamonds will rock the house with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience spanning four decades of popular music. The brand-new show, Let’s Rock Broadway, features hits from such favorite Broadway musicals as Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, Saturday Night Fever, and Beatlemania.
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
