Millburn, NJ

New Jersey Stage

Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center

It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-23 Season

(DEAL PARK, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season, which kicks off with a very unexpected choice: the hilarious adults-only musical comedy with puppets, Avenue Q, opening in November. In February 2023, the Axelrod presents the 50th anniversary revival of the forgotten Black musical, Raisin, followed by the Jersey Shore’s first professional production of The Prom in May, and in November 2023 the first musical in the theater’s recently announced Sondheim Centennial Project: Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Haunting of Night Vale comes to NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future. We have some unfinished business that haunts us...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Becoming A Woman" Has Two Performances During United Solo Festival

(NEW YORK, NY) -- New theater performance, ‘Becoming a Woman’, a story about growing up that promises both humor and brutal honesty, is set to debut at Theater Row (410 W. 42nd St.) on Saturday, October 22 at 8:30pm ET. The production introduces Rachel Frost, who has both written and will star in her first solo show debut, to be directed by Erica Silberman. The show is part of the United Solo festival and will host an additional performance on Sunday, November 13 at 2:00pm ET at the same location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors

The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

bergenPAC celebrates Reopening after Renovations

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The stars and spotlights shine brightly at the Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC)! The night before, The Price is Right! officially opened the new season, and a unique sneak peek event was held Tuesday, October 11, for theater supporters to experience the state-of-the-art restorations and renovations made throughout the theater. The evening commemorated the completion of Phase 1 of the historic venue's Capital Campaign project.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "Real Women Have Curves"

(PLAINFIELD, NJ) --The struggle of immigrants is as relevant today as it has always been. Families come to the US for a better life but encounter great challenges as they work to make a home and one day earn their green cards. Real Women Have Curves, by Josefina López, dramatizes—in a comedy—the struggles of five Mexican immigrants working in a tiny sewing factory in East LA. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center will present Real Women Have Curves November 11-13 at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from "The Addams Family" at The MAC Players

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group, is presenting The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy across two weekends (October 21–23 and October 28–30). The play is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and features Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The MAC Players production is directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka and choreography direction by Samantha Amaral.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre presents Johnny Mathis

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00pm. Opening for Mathis is special guest, Gary Mule Deer. Tickets range from $49-$233. Best-known for his supremely popular hits like “Chances Are,” “It's Not For...
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents "Living Dead in Denmark"

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents Living Dead in Denmark by Qui Nguyen from November 3-7, 2022. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. When the dead walk…you run! Living Dead in Denmark is an action-adventure/horror sequel to Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Second Show Added For Maz Jobrani at NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Comedian Maz Jobrani on Saturday, November 5th, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark. Jobrani busts through cultural barriers wherever he goes, making audiences laugh from the Midwest to the Middle East. See the fearless and funny Iranian-American comic as he riffs on politics, parenthood, and the immigrant experience.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Princeton Triangle Club presents "Campelot"

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University’s most talented undergraduates, Campelot: It’s in-tents opens Friday, November 4 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 5 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, November 6 at 2:00pm.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Evening of Favorite Broadway Hits to be Presented at RVCC Theatre

(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- It’s rock and roll meets Broadway when The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg presents The Diamonds in Let’s Rock Broadway on Sunday, November 13 at 7:00pm. The Diamonds will rock the house with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience spanning four decades of popular music. The brand-new show, Let’s Rock Broadway, features hits from such favorite Broadway musicals as Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, Saturday Night Fever, and Beatlemania.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
