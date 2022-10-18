Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NYC schools face cash crunch while accommodating migrant children, Comptroller Lander says
New York City public schools may be facing an impending financial crisis as they prepare to accommodate the influx of migrant families and their children who will attend Department of Education (DOE) schools. According to City Comptroller Brad Lander, an estimated 19,000 migrants have arrived in the city recently, which...
Shedding the shacks: DOT dismantles 100th decrepit dining shed to cheers of Lower Manhattan residents (EXCLUSIVE)
The Department of Transportation (DOT) Thursday took a drill and power saw to the 100th derelict outdoor dining shed, much to the delight of locals. “You are taking it down? Thank you!” one passerby exclaimed as he saw workers descend upon the boarded-up structure on 25 Cleveland Place in Lower Manhattan. “Now let’s get the rest,” another man added.
Conservative candidate Samantha Zherka hails NYC a ‘third-world country’ compared to Florida
Samantha Zherka, an independent running on the Republican and Conservative lines in pursuit of defeating Democratic Assemblymember Nathalia Fernandez to represent the state’s 34th Senatorial District, decided to seek office when she started to see New York City as if it was a “third-world country.”. Zherka, who cites...
Queens borough president, councilwoman clash during City Council hearing on Innovation QNS project in Astoria
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilwoman Julie Won went head-to-head during a public hearing on the proposed $2 billion Innovation QNS project in Astoria before the Committee on Zoning and Franchises on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Before Richards and Won clashed, the developers behind the project — Silverstein Properties, BedRock...
Street relief: Downtown Brooklynites ask DOT to flip traffic on Bond Street after Schermerhorn redesign
The newly-redesigned Schermerhorn Street features a long-overdue protected bike lane and other measures designed to make the thoroughfare and its tributaries safer for cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians alike. But some Downtown Brooklyn residents say the conversion of the street to a one-way has led to gridlock in the nabe, and the city’s Department of Transportation is considering a solution.
Animal rights advocates mourn the death of Ryder the carriage horse in Midtown
Animal rights advocates gathered on Oct. 18 to mourn the death of Ryder, the carriage horse who collapsed in Midtown over the summer. A large group of sign-touting, flower-carrying mourners gathered at 45th Street and 9th Avenue, the scene where Ryder fell in August. The collapse was one heard around the world, sparking fury from animal lovers everywhere, including celebrities. Earlier this week it was revealed by Sanctuary at Maple Hill Farms that Ryder had been euthanized after suffering from cancer.
