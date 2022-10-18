Animal rights advocates gathered on Oct. 18 to mourn the death of Ryder, the carriage horse who collapsed in Midtown over the summer. A large group of sign-touting, flower-carrying mourners gathered at 45th Street and 9th Avenue, the scene where Ryder fell in August. The collapse was one heard around the world, sparking fury from animal lovers everywhere, including celebrities. Earlier this week it was revealed by Sanctuary at Maple Hill Farms that Ryder had been euthanized after suffering from cancer.

