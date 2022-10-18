Read full article on original website
WATCH: Wyoming’s Prairie Wildfire Sings Their Latest Hit
The ladies of Buffalo Wyoming, Prairie Wildfire Band, continue to crank out their hit songs on the Bluegrass Music charts. This time with a little help from a new video they just released on social media. Shot with a green grass background of Wyoming with the Bighorn Mountains behind them,...
county17.com
Obituaries: Cranston; Hladky
Michael Cranston: June 18, 1952 – October 15, 2022. Michael “Mike” Dean Cranston, 70, of Moorcroft, WY passed away on October 15th, 2022 in his home after a recent diagnosis and furious battle with cancer. Mike was born in Newcastle, WY to Earl “Gene” and Wyoma Cranston...
county17.com
Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbel County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
county17.com
House District 53 Representative Candidate Questionnaire: Rep. Chris Knapp
House District 53 Representative Candidate Questionnaire: Rep. Chris Knapp
county17.com
Committee decides to stop holding Donkey Creek Festival
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Donkey Creek Festival Committee announced Wednesday that it’s decided to stop holding the free festival that featured local and regional musicians. “It is with great sorrow that the Donkey Creek Festival Committee has made the decision to suspend the annual Donkey Creek Festival indefinitely,” the committee said in a statement. “The Donkey Creek Festive is a non-profit organization. Due to a shortage in funding and the lack of planning board volunteers, it is not feasible for the Donkey Creek Festival to continue.”
county17.com
PHOTOS: Halloween haunts of Campbell County
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As Halloween approaches, many Campbell County residents have begun decorating their homes. Here are the responses County 17 received after putting out a call for Halloween outdoors decorations!. Dallas Price’s home, Mahogany Circle, Gillette. Photos by Dallas Price. Robert Proffitt, Dallas’ father, made the tombstones....
county17.com
Obituary: Joe M. Erdoiza
Joe M. Erdoiza: March 4, 1947 – October 10, 2022. Funeral service for Joe Erdoiza will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Accepts Professional Services Contract
Buffalo’s City Council has approved a Professional Services Contract between themselves and KL&A Engineers and Builders of Buffalo for work to be completed on the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s (WYDOT) upcoming Main Street project in 2024. City Attorney Dennis Kirven explained the scope of the work in the...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vehicle theft, Oct. 20, W. Lakeway Road, GPD. A 2014 Chevrolet stolen from...
county17.com
Black Hills Energy to make repairs on Fourth Street in Gillette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Fourth Street from Miller Avenue through South Douglas Highway will be closed from Oct. 31 to Nov. 21 so Black Hills Energy can repair leaking natural gas facilities, a City of Gillette document said. Black Hills Energy Community Affairs Manager Michael Howe said Oct. 12 that...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Oct. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Oct. 19, Conestoga Drive, GPD. Around $12,000 in items including a refrigerator,...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 21
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 21
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 18, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers ticketed two 14-year-old boys for assault...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/19/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Oct. 19:. 10:56 a.m. to Wenger Drive for a citizen assist. 12:23 p.m. to Dakota Street for an emergency medical response. 1:41 p.m. to Elk Creek Road for a one vehicle rollover. 2:12 p.m....
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 15
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Dee...
county17.com
Campbell County Conservation District Board Candidate Questionnaire: B.J. Clark
Campbell County Conservation District Board Candidate Questionnaire: B.J. Clark
county17.com
City passes ordinance amending shoplifting penalties
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An ordinance adding jail time as a potential punishment for repeat shoplifting offenders has passed its third and final reading by the Gillette City Council. Passed with a unanimous vote during the council’s Oct. 18 meeting, the ordinance gives the Municipal Court authority to sentence individuals...
county17.com
Domestic Violence Awareness candlelight vigil to take place Oct. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month will take place tonight in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, according to the Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation. The vigil will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 and is held to...
