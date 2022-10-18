Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show. What to expect. Gates open at...
News4Jax.com
Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
News4Jax.com
Duval County educator soars high during once-in-a-lifetime ride with the Blue Angels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County educator got the ride of a lifetime Wednesday – flying with the Blue Angels. The Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team is gearing up their air shows this weekend at NAS Jacksonville and one lucky person was chosen to fly with the Blue Angels.
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
News4Jax.com
$2 million donation: The Players Championship announces record donation to Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players Championship announced a record donation that will match up to $2 million in donations — dollar for dollar — in support of Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville’s Hand in Hand campaign. The campaign is funding the complete redesign and expansion of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Humane Society partners with VyStar, Subaru to offer free pet adoptions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is partnering with two area businesses, VyStar Credit Union and Subaru of Jacksonville, to offer free pet adoptions on Friday and Saturday. VyStar Credit Union will be covering the adoption fees for all dogs and cats at JHS’s location at 8464 Beach...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million
An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island in Nassau County sold Oct. 17 for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for...
News4Jax.com
Jana and intern Ashley gets their scare on at 13th Floor
Experience the world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House, Jacksonville’s legendary Halloween event. Halloween lives here! With 3 different spooky houses to experience, live action characters, escape games, axe throwing and more - it’s a fright you won’t want to miss! It is also a " Scary Safe” certified which ensures guests can enjoy the experience safely with marked exits, sanitized surfaces, limited capacities, and no touching from character interaction. To learn more about 13th Floor and purchase your tickets, visit their website at 13thfloorjacksonville.com.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Jacksonville 2022 Florida: Events, Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Jacksonville this year? This post covers Christmas Jacksonville 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Jacksonville; Jacksonville Christmas events; where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
News4Jax.com
Mother takes action, shares daughter’s story during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mom who lost her daughter to domestic violence in 2019 is taking action for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tiki Stafford is traveling across the U.S. to share her daughter’s story through a documentary with other families. It is called “Remember Khina Culler.”
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
News4Jax.com
Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?
Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work
A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
News4Jax.com
Rallies held in Jacksonville ahead of early voting on Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A number of rallies were held Friday in Jacksonville ahead of early voting on Oct. 24. With only 18 days until election day — many voters will be out casting their ballot early. Already, more than 29,000 people have cast votes by mail. That’s only about four percent of the registered voters — but by the time this election is over — it’s predicted to go 62.
