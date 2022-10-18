ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show. What to expect. Gates open at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jana and intern Ashley gets their scare on at 13th Floor

Experience the world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House, Jacksonville’s legendary Halloween event. Halloween lives here! With 3 different spooky houses to experience, live action characters, escape games, axe throwing and more - it’s a fright you won’t want to miss! It is also a " Scary Safe” certified which ensures guests can enjoy the experience safely with marked exits, sanitized surfaces, limited capacities, and no touching from character interaction. To learn more about 13th Floor and purchase your tickets, visit their website at 13thfloorjacksonville.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?

Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work

A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Rallies held in Jacksonville ahead of early voting on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A number of rallies were held Friday in Jacksonville ahead of early voting on Oct. 24. With only 18 days until election day — many voters will be out casting their ballot early. Already, more than 29,000 people have cast votes by mail. That’s only about four percent of the registered voters — but by the time this election is over — it’s predicted to go 62.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy