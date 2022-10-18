ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nancy
3d ago

Rubio by far out did Val ! He did his homework she only spewed hate and anger.

6
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis is Under Federal Investigation for Possible Misuse of Funds.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis and his supporters are happy with the way the state handled their Covid-19 response, and DeSantis is proud of the fact that Florida businesses and schools remained largely open and without mask mandates. But a Quinnipiac University poll from last year showed, at least at the time, that a majority of Florida voters were deeply divided over the job Gov. Ron DeSantis had done showing a 51% disapproval rate on his handling of COVID-19.
Florida Phoenix

New interactive map: How to see Gov. DeSantis’ big campaign donations across FL and elsewhere

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has received large amounts of campaign dollars in areas such as Miami, with $12.3 million; Fort Lauderdale, with $7.4 million, and about $6 million in Palm Beach. The numerous contributions are part of new analysis entitled “Influence Watch,” to provide the public with access to DeSantis’ campaign contributions and to […] The post New interactive map: How to see Gov. DeSantis’ big campaign donations across FL and elsewhere appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: Ron DeSantis cashes in on George Soros again

The Governor returns to a familiar target. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to make slams of billionaire George Soros central to his fundraising appeals. In a Wednesday email to donors discussing what he said is the most “consequential election in our state’s history,” DeSantis yet again invoked the Hungarian-American billionaire’s name.
floridapolitics.com

Christina Pushaw to be deposed in Andrew Warren suspension hearing

Warren's attorneys claim the Governor's Office has not turned over requested communication. Christina Pushaw, the firebrand former Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and current Director of Rapid Response for his campaign, is being deposed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Northern District Tallahassee Division in the case concerning Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension from office.
click orlando

Florida hires LexisNexis government security to stop international D-SNAP thieves

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been shored up with a state-of-the-art security control system implemented by LexisNexis Special Services Inc. to block a potential surge of international imposters expected to attempt to steal benefits meant for victims of Hurricane Ian. Haywood Talcove, CEO...
