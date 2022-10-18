ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police identify man suspected of causing crash that killed ORU student

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who faces second-degree murder charges in connection to a drunk driving accident that killed an Oral Roberts student in September.

Nicholas Robinson faces charges of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and failing to stop at a red light.

Court documents said, on Sept. 28, Robinson was driving a black Dodge Durango eastbound on East 71st Street while intoxicated, when he hit Eugene Quaynor’s Nissan Altima from behind while it was stopped at a red light.

Documents said the crash caused the Nissan to burst into flames which resulted in the death of Quaynor.

Robinson was taken to a hospital, according to documents, where an officer went to follow up. In the documents, the officer did not detect the smell of alcohol, but did observe verbal responses to be slow, slurred and repetitive.

Documents said the officer was not able to conduct a standard field sobriety test at the hospital, but did perform an eye examination and enough evidence was gathered to warrant a blood test.

Test results revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .45. The legal limit in Oklahoma is .08. Robinson also tested positive for benzodiazepine and cannabinoid.

Court documents show Robinson was driving approximately 73 mph and the brake switch was not activated prior to the crash. The posted speed limit was 45 mph.

Robinson has a previously deferred judgement of aggravated DUI in Tulsa County.

