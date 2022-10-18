ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAFF

Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.
MADISON, AL
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
ATHENS, AL
radio7media.com

Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL

A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LIMESTONE COUNTY AFTER INMATES WERE KILLED OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE LIMESTON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, TWO INMATES KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS. ON SATURDAY, KENYON ARRINGTON, WHO WAS SERVING TIME FOR RAPE, WAS KILLED BY AN INMATE AND ON SUNDAY, CLARENCE JACKSON,34, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF RAPE AND MURDER WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL. JACKSON WAS TAKEN TO MEDICAL UNIT WHERE HE DIED.
themadisonrecord.com

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office cautioning people against scam

ATHENS — Michelle Williamson, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that the office and federal officials are investigating a scam in which the scammer attempts to obtain funds from a victim via PayPal or other forms of wire transfer. In the case reported, the scammer...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Resident-TVA dispute update

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent altercation leads to investigation

DECATUR CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday an altercation was reported between a bus driver of Decatur City Schools and a parent. “This afternoon, Decatur Police Department was called to a report of an altercation involving a school bus driver and a parent. The incident happened on Decatur City Schools bus #28 on the southwest side of the Beltline. Decatur Police and the central office administration were quickly notified. Secondary reports into 911 claimed a weapon was involved; however, that information has been proven false. At no time were any students in danger or injured. This was an isolated incident between an upset parent and the bus driver. This is an ongoing investigation.”
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
DECATUR, AL

