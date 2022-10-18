Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Incarcerated Alabama woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
WAFF
Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.
Police investigating report of argument between bus driver, parent in north Alabama
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
Police: Two pounds of methamphetamine found in Madison
Around two pounds of methamphetamine were found by Madison Police during a home search on Friday.
Law enforcement officials find 70 fentanyl pills, firearms in home search
Three people were arrested after police say multiple drugs and guns were found during a home search.
Police say Alabama man shot at neighbor’s house following Crimson Tide’s Tennessee loss
Florence police arrested a man Saturday after investigators say he shot at his neighbor’s house following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Ricky Franks Jr., 33, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building. According to WAFF, police say Franks was involved...
Missing Nashville woman found safe in Sheffield
A 65-year-old woman who was missing from Cheatham County, Tennessee was found safe by authorities in Sheffield.
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
Second inmate dead at Alabama correctional facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
WAFF
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
Colbert County woman convicted in husband’s death denied parole
A Tuscumbia woman convicted of killing her husband in 2010 will not be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles .
WAFF
Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
Toxicology: Alabama school bus driver was under the influence of multiple drugs
Toxicology results have been released for a former school bus driver facing a DUI charge and dozens of reckless driving charges.
radio7media.com
Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL
A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LIMESTONE COUNTY AFTER INMATES WERE KILLED OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE LIMESTON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, TWO INMATES KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS. ON SATURDAY, KENYON ARRINGTON, WHO WAS SERVING TIME FOR RAPE, WAS KILLED BY AN INMATE AND ON SUNDAY, CLARENCE JACKSON,34, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF RAPE AND MURDER WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL. JACKSON WAS TAKEN TO MEDICAL UNIT WHERE HE DIED.
themadisonrecord.com
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office cautioning people against scam
ATHENS — Michelle Williamson, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that the office and federal officials are investigating a scam in which the scammer attempts to obtain funds from a victim via PayPal or other forms of wire transfer. In the case reported, the scammer...
North Alabama man sentenced to life in brother-in-law’s murder
A Lauderdale County man charged with killing his brother-in-law has been sentenced to serve life in prison after agreeing to a plea deal, according to court records.
WAFF
Resident-TVA dispute update
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional. Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash. Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash. DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement. Updated: 2 hours ago. DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement.
WAFF
Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent altercation leads to investigation
DECATUR CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday an altercation was reported between a bus driver of Decatur City Schools and a parent. “This afternoon, Decatur Police Department was called to a report of an altercation involving a school bus driver and a parent. The incident happened on Decatur City Schools bus #28 on the southwest side of the Beltline. Decatur Police and the central office administration were quickly notified. Secondary reports into 911 claimed a weapon was involved; however, that information has been proven false. At no time were any students in danger or injured. This was an isolated incident between an upset parent and the bus driver. This is an ongoing investigation.”
WAFF
Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
Man arrested on drug, theft charges in Lawrence County
A man was arrested in Lawrence County on drug and theft charges after "multiple complaints" throughout October.
Comments / 2