Centre Daily
How Jeff Wilson Jr. Feels about the 49ers Trading for Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA -- On Thursday, the 49ers traded four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, who has 393 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 85 carries this season, to replace Jeff Wilson Jr., who has 400 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 80 carries this season. Here's what Wilson Jr. said...
Centre Daily
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers; Commanders Fire Sale Next?
The Carolina Panthers set the NFL world on fire Thursday evening when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for four future draft picks. The deal came just three days after the team dealt Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, officially kicking off a fire sale before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Centre Daily
Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.
Centre Daily
Jets Host Two-Time Pro Bowl DT For Visit, Could Add Veteran to Stacked D-Line Room
The Jets hosted veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph for a visit on Friday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Joseph, 34, is a two-time Pro Bowler and former second-round pick. He's a Super Bowl champion, with the Giants back in 2011, and has plenty of experience, looking to embark on his 13th season in the NFL.
Centre Daily
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will return home to play at Ford Field next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It will be the first home game since the team lost, 48-45, to the Seattle Seahawks in early October. Since then, the team has lost to the Patriots on the road. Following their...
Centre Daily
Christian McCaffrey Trade: How it Helps Patriots
During a testy training camp last August the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers engaged in multiple fights. But in the NFL Draft next April, one team will likely be the other's best friend. While the Pats are surging - winners of two in a row heading into Monday night's...
Centre Daily
Chargers WR Keenan Allen Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 7 vs. Seahawks
COSTA MESA – Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will be a game-time decision in Week 7 against the Seahawks, coach Brandon Staley announced following Friday's practice. “He’s closer," Staley said of Allen's likelihood to make his return. "He had a good week. He was in practice — not only in individual [period] but during team — and that was important, to play 11-on-11 and get that unchoreographed movement of having to beat someone man-to-man, having to go feel what it’s like to block someone and get that resistance."
Centre Daily
NFL Week 7 Injury Updates: Latest on Who’s In, Who’s Out
Some key players will be out of action this week while others return from the injured list to help their teams as the 2022 NFL season chugs along. One of the most beleaguered units, the Packers receiving corps, will be missing a couple of players but also might see the return of veteran wideout Sammy Watkins. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. V=Brown and (probably) D’Andre Swift are back for the Lions’ matchup with the Cowboys. The 49ers get some key defensive players back to help slow down the Chiefs’ offense.
Centre Daily
Broncos List Five Starters as Questionable vs. Jets in Week 7
CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) DL DeShawn Williams (back) QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) WR Tyrie Cleveland (shoulder) RB Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs) CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) Analysis: All signs point to Wilson playing on Sunday, barring an unforeseen setback. Keep an eye on Jewell. Despite his nearly 20 tackles last week, Alex...
Centre Daily
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview
The Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Seahawks are fresh off a division win vs. the Arizona Cardinals which improves Seattle to 3-3 on the season, currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the NFC West division.
Centre Daily
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for DT Derrick Brown
The Detroit Lions have had a rough season along their defensive line. Multiple individuals have struggled to consistently be productive (i.e. Charles Harris and Michael Brockers), while several players have battled the injury bug (i.e. John Cominsky and Josh Paschal). Speaking of injuries, the latest negative development for Detroit's defensive...
Centre Daily
Dave Ziegler on the Challenges of the NFL Trade Deadline
This season's NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, and the Las Vegas Raiders could very well be among the teams that choose to play a significant role in the event. That, of course, will come down to the decisions of Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, who already showed this past off-season that he's willing to make big moves in what has been just his first year at the helm.
Centre Daily
Davante Adams vs. Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.: Up For a Raiders Challenge
HOUSTON -- Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.is approaching his pending matchup against Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams in a familiar manner. Respect his opponent. Prepare diligently by studying overtime. And not backing down an inch. Adams remains the same impactful player he was in Green Bay....
Centre Daily
Eagles Bye Week Awards: MVPs, Improved Players, and Valuable Assistants
There is plenty of good to go around after a 6-0 start and it's time to break down the Eagles' best as we press pause for Week 7:. Offensive MVP - WR A.J. Brown - Brown has been as advertised and more as the final piece of the puzzle that has made the offense complete.
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?
The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game. The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. "A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on...
Centre Daily
Steelers-Dolphins ‘Sunday Night Football’ Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers and Dolphins will be featured on the prime-time stage in Week 7. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fully cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return as the team’s starter for Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins, who have lost three straight games, need Tagovailoa back under center....
Centre Daily
New York Giants Mailbag: The “Rules” Edition
View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
Centre Daily
Bucky Brooks on Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ‘Hard Time Seeing This Team Beyond a .500 Squad’
There's some negativity around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now. At 3-3, the Bucs are one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL through six weeks, and many are wondering if they'll ever get on track to reach their full potential. One of those people is NFL Media's, Bucky...
