The Conversation U.S.

Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way

Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Grab Your Medical Marijuana at the Gas Station – Cannabis Dispensaries To Open at 10 Circle K Stores in Florida

On October 19 it was announced that Green Thumb Industries Inc, headquartered in Chicago, IL and Vancouver, Canada has signed a deal with Circle K gas stations in Florida. The announcement reveals that Floridians will soon see medical marijuana products made available for sale at 10 Circle K gas stations in Florida as part of a new pilot.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power

A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian

Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
CAPE CORAL, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Early voting begins next week across South Florida

Early voting begins next week in Palm Beach County, Martin County, St. Lucie County, Indian River County and Okeechobee County. Voters are required to bring identification with their photo and signature (using either one form or two forms of ID) in order to cast their ballot in person. If someone does not have this, they can still vote using a provisional ballot.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

