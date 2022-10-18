WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a person riding a scooter was hit by a car in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the man was hit by a car near the intersection of 4th Street, P Street, and New Jersey Avenue. It happened around 8 p.m. When help arrived, the man was unconscious but breathing. He has since been taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. A watch commander with the department's third district said early Friday that the man underwent surgery overnight and is suffering from traumatic brain and spinal injuries.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO