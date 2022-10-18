ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Police: Man attempted to carjack woman in Silver Spring with gun

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of an attempted armed carjacking that happened in Silver Spring earlier this month. Officers with the police department responded to 13th Street, nearby the Maryland state line by D.C.,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
WUSA9

Man suffers traumatic injuries in Northwest DC hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a person riding a scooter was hit by a car in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the man was hit by a car near the intersection of 4th Street, P Street, and New Jersey Avenue. It happened around 8 p.m. When help arrived, the man was unconscious but breathing. He has since been taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. A watch commander with the department's third district said early Friday that the man underwent surgery overnight and is suffering from traumatic brain and spinal injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Dies After SUV Hits Her in Fairfax County

A woman has died after an SUV hit her while she was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Tuesday evening, police say. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard hit her, Fairfax County Police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint behind Montgomery Co. shopping center, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County on Thursday. The United States Postal Service Letter Carrier claims she was in the process of delivering mail when she was approached by the suspect who demanded property from her while showing a gun he had in the waistband area. After getting the USPS property, detectives say the suspect fled the location. This happened in the vicinity of the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, Maryland.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft

Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
BETHESDA, MD
