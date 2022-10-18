Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valdostatoday.com
Terry Clyde Hall
Terry Clyde Hall, 89, of Hahira, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Lowndes County, GA, on August 30, 1933 to the late Colonel Joe Hall and Madeline Fiveash Nesbit. Mr. Hall was the owner/operator of Hall Land Clearing Company for over 50 years. He was the entrepreneur of many businesses, a good provider and a great man. He helped a lot of people. Mr. Hall was a loving husband to his wife of 69 years, Doris McLean Hall, and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Mr. Hall was of the Baptist faith.
valdostatoday.com
VSU honors Graduate of the Last Decade recipient
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors alumnus Don Luke with the 2022 Graduate of the Last Decade Award. Valdosta State University recently honored two-time alumnus Don Luke with the 2022 Graduate of the Last Decade Award. “Being named Graduate of the Last Decade inspires me to set higher expectations...
valdostatoday.com
Bonnie Faye Collins
Bonnie Faye Collins, 75, of Moultrie, formerly of Macon, GA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. She is survived by her mother Pearl Collins, of Moultrie, GA, sister and brother-in-law Rita and David Rothmeier, of Rabun Gap, GA, and brother Henry Collins, Jr. of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Thomas Collins, Sr.
valdostatoday.com
Battle of the Badges winner announced
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive. The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The friendly competition, open to the public, seeks to aid LifeSouth in its life-saving efforts. The winner earns bragging rights and a trophy. This year LifeSouth provided a large trophy about three feet tall.
valdostatoday.com
Southern Shores Seafood open in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Southern Shores Seafood is open and serving up fresh seafood, steaks, and chicken in Valdosta. Southern Shores Seafood, located on St. Augustine Rd., has been cooking and serving up seafood for over 40 years as a family owned and operated business by Curtis Fellow. Southern Shores Seafood serves fresh ingredients from the best venders; so, no matter what time of the year, they have the best of the season.
valdostatoday.com
Buddy Walk event raises funds, awareness
VALDOSTA – The Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia will host the third annual South Georgia Buddy Walk fundraising event on Oct. 22. The third annual South Georgia Buddy Walk®️ will be hosted by Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia on Saturday, October 22 at Freedom Park in Valdosta. The event will begin at 10 am and conclude at noon. On site registration begins at 9 am.
valdostatoday.com
Local counties receive Vibrant Communities grant
ATLANTA – Organizations from Colquitt, Tift, and Berrien Counties have received the FY23 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grant awards. Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced the recipients of fiscal year 2023 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grant awards. The Vibrant Communities grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities throughout the state, and the Cultural Facilities grant supports the restoration or renovation of a building to be used for arts programming.
valdostatoday.com
Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
valdostatoday.com
LCFR congradulates new EMS Instructor
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue congratulates the new State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor. Lowndes County Fire Rescue would like to congratulate Lieutenant Joey Herndon on his recent licensure as a State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor. Lieutenant Herndon completed 80 hours of classwork in...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter pets are trick-or-treating
LOWNDES, CO. – The Lowndes County Animal Shelter pets are trick-or-treating for citizens fill Halloween buckets with treats and toys. Pets inside the Lowndes County Animal Shelter are trick or treating. Halloween buckets have been placed throughout the shelter’s pet adoption rooms, allowing citizens to stop in and donate toys and treats.
valdostatoday.com
Smile for Freedom provides free dental care
VALDOSTA – North Valdosta Dental Care will hold Smile for Freedom for active duty and retired military to receive free dental care. The North Valdosta Dental Care hosts a day of free dental care for active duty and retired military. The Smiles for Freedom event will be held on...
Comments / 0