desotocountynews.com
$4.5 million in COPS grants coming to Mississippi
Justice Dept. awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Wednesday reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0...
desotocountynews.com
Coalition investigating banks involved in UN-led ESG investing alliance
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has announced that she and 18 other Attorneys General have served six major American banks with civil investigative demands, which act as a subpoena, asking for documents relating to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations’ (UN) Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). The banks...
desotocountynews.com
Annual Earthquake Drill, “The Great ShakeOut,” held today
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) encourages Mississippians of all ages to participate in the annual “Great ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. This self-led earthquake drill can be done at home, school, or at work. To participate, individuals are asked to stop what...
desotocountynews.com
Jackson wastewater hauler pleads guilty to Clean Water Act violation
An employee of Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services, Inc., a wastewater hauling business based in Jackson, has pleaded guilty for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. William Roberts, age 44 of Pearl, admitted supervising the transportation and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities, Inc.,...
