New York State

Robert Saleh Has Curious Russell Wilson Comment

The Denver Broncos have struggled mightily through the first six weeks, especially offensively. But Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn't see that lasting much longer. "Whether people want to hear it or not, they're freakin close to clicking," Saleh said via ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is off to the worst...
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius

Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Broncos Quarterback News

With Russell Wilson banged up at the moment, the Denver Broncos are preparing themselves for a potential situation where Brett Rypien has to start against the New York Jets. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Rypien took most of the walkthrough reps for the Broncos on Wednesday. This doesn't mean Wilson will miss Week 7 though.
Giants' Daniel Jones 'would be lying' to say he never thinks about contract

The New York Giants are the NFL's most surprising 5-1 team under the leadership of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie contract after the club declined the fifth-year option attached to his deal this past spring. Jones said during a recent edition of the...
NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades

As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) a game-time decision in Week 7

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) is questionable for Week 7's game against the New York Jets. Wilson has been battling a hamstring in practice all week and will be a game-time call for Sunday's clash with the Jets. If Wilson is ruled out, Brett Rypien will be under center for the Broncos.
Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022

Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
Wilson to be game-time decision vs. Jets

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision Sunday versus the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced. Wilson is listed as questionable on the injury report, as he suffered the injury in the Broncos' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The NY Jets’ wide receivers still have a man coverage problem

Despite ample talent in the receiving corps, man coverage continues to befuddle the Jets. It’s hard to complain too much after the New York Jets‘ commanding 27-10 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field. However, there are many Jets fans working themselves into a tizzy over the team’s...
Bruce Irvin 'Fired Up' About Seattle Seahawks Return

Bruce Irvin was once one of the most feared players on the Seattle Seahawks' defense. Now, he is getting ready to make his return to Lumen Field, and according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Irvin can hardly contain himself. “He’s ready, he’s ready to go,” Carroll said. “He’s fired...
The Jets Own A Shocking Scoring Mark In 2022

The New York Jets have seemingly turned things around. They are not the same laughingstock anymore, as proven by their 4-2 record through Week 6. Zach Wilson‘s return from injury helped ignite this long-suffering franchise. But they are not just getting victories every time they can. Instead, they are...
