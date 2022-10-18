Actor Emily Beecham was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, in 1984. She won the award for best actress at the London independent film festival for The Calling in 2009 and then at Cannes in 2019 for her role alongside Ben Whishaw in Little Joe. On TV, she starred opposite Lily James in the BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s The Pursuit of Love last year. Her next show is 1899, a supernatural thriller about immigrants bound for New York at the turn of the 20th century, on Netflix from 11 November.

