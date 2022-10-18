The Hillsboro FFA Officer Team held its September meeting in the Hillsboro High School senior courtyard. Members discussed many things including voting on fruit sale incentives, voting for stations during Ag Day for the fourth graders, as well as receiving information for The National FFA Convention. Since the meeting was held during lunch time, pizzas were provided for all the members. There were approximately 132 members and two guests present. Each year, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter continues to grow. The 2022 school year is off to a great start for the Hillsboro FFA Chapter and they continue to have lots to look forward to such as the annual Hillsboro FFA Fruit Sale, Ag Day, national convention and more. Pictured are a few Hillsboro FFA members enjoying their time at the September meeting.

