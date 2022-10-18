Read full article on original website
Hillsboro FFA officer team meeting
The Hillsboro FFA Officer Team held its September meeting in the Hillsboro High School senior courtyard. Members discussed many things including voting on fruit sale incentives, voting for stations during Ag Day for the fourth graders, as well as receiving information for The National FFA Convention. Since the meeting was held during lunch time, pizzas were provided for all the members. There were approximately 132 members and two guests present. Each year, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter continues to grow. The 2022 school year is off to a great start for the Hillsboro FFA Chapter and they continue to have lots to look forward to such as the annual Hillsboro FFA Fruit Sale, Ag Day, national convention and more. Pictured are a few Hillsboro FFA members enjoying their time at the September meeting.
DARE shut down, The Orpheum and disc jockey of year
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Highland SWCD 80th Annual Meeting
The 80th Annual Meeting of the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) was held on Oct. 13 at the Barn at Hidden Ridge. During the meeting several awards were presented, including land judging, Envirothon and conservation poster contest winners recognized. Rick, Kyle and Brett Kisling of Diven Springs Farm...
Hobart donates welders, metal to HHS
On Oct. 6, the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology donated $60,000 worth of equipment to the Hillsboro High School welding program. Josh Pohlman, the Hillsboro welding director, was interviewed by yearbook and journalism teacher Gabby Lochbaum. When asked how these new machines would be used in the classroom, Pohlman said, “These welders will be put to use in the classroom by allowing my students to get more welding time in each class period, instead of having to wait on a welder. The welders are also digital readout which will allow the students to make more adjustments to better fit their welding style.”
Hillsboro girls capture FAC cross county title
The Hillsboro Lady Indians claimed seven of the top 13 places and Indians Corbin Winkle and Taylor Thoroman captured both individual championships when the 2022 Frontier Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships were held Oct. 14 at Jackson High School. Corbin, a sophomore, claimed the individual boys title in a time...
Wheeler graduates from tourism academy
The Ohio Travel Association has announced that Jamie Wheeler of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County graduated from the Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy during the Ohio Conference on Travel held Oct. 12-14 at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky. The Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy is a six-month program designed to...
HCHD Dumpster Day in Hillsboro
The Highland County Health Department and the Highland County commissioners are providing another free community dumpster for Highland County residents. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dumpster will be located...
VFW Craft Show is Saturday
The VFW Auxiliary Post 9094 of Hillsboro is set to host its annual Craft Fair & Vendor Show this Saturday, Oct. 22. What started as a fundraiser to help auxiliary members host a bus trip for them and members of the community to take part in the 2019 Wreaths Across America program in Arlington, Virginia, has now become an annual event to help raise funds for their veteran-related charities.
Boro Dentistry celebrates grand opening
Boro Dentistry LLC celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community on Oct. 18. Owned and operated by Dr. Kaitlyn Phillips, DDS; Boro Dentistry is located south of Hillsboro at 4503 U.S. Route 62 in the New Market area.
Business Advisory Council has large turnout
The Business Advisory Council for Highland and Adams counties met recently and enjoyed the largest attendance they have seen in years, with 35 members present. Southern Ohio ESC Superintendent Beth Justice noted that many businesses from all over the county and all the schools from Highland County were present for the meeting.
Barnes, Akers All-FAC volleyball
McClain’s Lily Barnes and Hillsboro Cora Akers have been named to the 2022 All-Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball team. Miami Trace won the FAC, going 10-0. Four players from Miami Trace were named first team, All-FAC, including the FAC Player of the Year Addyson Butts. Also accorded first team honors...
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Workforce center announces opening
The Highland County Workforce Development Center is planned to open on Oct. 28, 2022, according to Highland County Economic Director Julie Bolender at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Bolender said the grand opening event, with the building at 1300 Jefferson St., Suite A, in...
Jackrabbit adventures
Hillsboro High School graduate Faye Wooden will take part in one of the world’s most famous parades on Thanksgiving Day in New York City. Wooden, a 2019 HHS graduate and now one of more than 340 members of the South Dakota University Marching Band, will take part in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A business in the 5800 block of West New Market Road reported that a female attempted to pass counterfeit $20 bills. The female left the business prior to a deputy arriving. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 17. INCIDENT.
WATCH LIVE: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer is testifying Friday in George Wagner IV’s trial. She met and married Jake Wagner in Alaska after the Wagner family moved there in the spring...
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in downtown Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters in Chillicothe have responded to a reported structure fire in downtown Chillicothe. Multiple fire companies responded to the area near the Majestic Theater on West 2nd Street. The Guardian could not independently confirm if the structure was occupied at the time of the fire. Residents...
Why Honda chose Fayette County
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Honda made national headlines by announcing its plan to build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at a Fayette County mega site that will create 2,200 jobs. The announcement came exactly 45 years to the day after Honda leadership visited the Ohio Statehouse in...
‘I was afraid they were going to kill me’: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - “I was afraid they were going to kill me.”. Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer testified Friday that she feared for her life when she fled her brief, tumultuous marriage to Jake Wagner.
