ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

Comments / 1

Related
WWLP

How to reduce the heating bill this winter

While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Bank completes stock repurchase

WESTFIELD — The holding company for Westfield Bank, Western New England Bancorp, announced Oct. 13 that it has completed its 2.4-million-share stock repurchase plan, called the 2021 Plan, at an average price per share of $8.40. The 2021 Plan was authorized on April 27, 2021. On July 26, 2022,...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Experts: new COVID-19 subvariant gaining traction at ‘troublesome’ rate

There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THE DEVELOPER: Ian Rasch has plans for Great Barrington. Do they include everyone? (Part One)

On an unusually cold morning in late summer, I stood outside 343 Main Street in downtown Great Barrington with Ian Rasch, the real-estate developer, and watched a stone mason he’s worked with for a decade—a Ukrainian immigrant, he tells me, who is 80 years old—use a small jackhammer to remove damaged bricks from the southern façade of the two-story, 22,000-square-foot building.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mice concerns rise as temperatures begin to drop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the winter around the corner, homeowners should be on the lookout because mice are now looking for a warm place to stay. With temperatures dipping into the 40s at night, homeowners should keep an eye out for mice trying to get inside to stay warm. Western Mass News spoke with Mark Hunter, owner of Hunter Termite and Pest Management, who explained how invasive these pests can be.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sturbridge (MA)

Sturbridge, a beautiful town in Worcester County, is located in the state of Massachusetts, United States. Sturbridge, with a population of nearly ten thousand people, is one of the best towns in the state to visit with your loved ones. Sturbridge is an excellent place for all tourists, including history...
STURBRIDGE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Carbon Tax: Fifth Ballot Question In November Election

(Franklin County, MA) In addition to the four Massachusetts ballot questions, voters in the 1st Franklin and Hampshire Districts will have a fifth question on their ballots this November regarding a potential carbon tax. Voters have the opportunity to vote yes or no on having their representative introduce and support...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)

Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
thereminder.com

Wilbraham Planning Board hears update on Center Village project

WILBRAHAM – Preliminary construction on the Center Village project, the future home for Scantic River Brewery and Pafumi’s Pizzeria on Main Street is moving along at an exceptional if not a meteoric rate. The Wilbraham Planning Board heard updates on the landscaping and electrical systems during its Oct....
WILBRAHAM, MA
fox61.com

Breeze Airways to offer 4 new destinations from Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Breeze Airways is adding four new flight destinations out of Bradley International Airport beginning February 2023. The new destinations include flights Thursday and Sunday to Vero Beach, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona. Other stops include one-stop flights Thursdays and Sundays to Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy