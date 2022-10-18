Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers With Lincoln Stores Face Huge EV Charging Bill
Ford recently revealed the details regarding what its dealers must do if they want to become EV certified, including the fact that it will offer two tiers – Model e Certified and Model e Elite. Aside from featuring 100 percent digital sales at fixed prices, the two levels feature different investment requirements ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million. Certified dealers will only be able to sell a small batch of EVs per year, however, while those that choose to forgo the certification will get another shot at it in a few years. Meanwhile, Lincoln dealers will get their own set of standards as the luxury brand prepares to roll out four new EVs by 2026, including a required investment of up to $900,000, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, Ford dealers with Lincoln stores will face an even bigger bill, according to Automotive News.
Cathie Wood Remains Skeptical Of Auto Debt: 'Decline In Used Car Prices Could Be Worse If...'
Cathie Wood, Founder of ARK Investment Management, reiterated her skepticism on auto debt saying a shift to electric vehicles could worsen the already declining used car prices. “Disruptive innovation/Deflation: The year-over-year decline in used car prices could be worse than -23% if the shift to electric vehicles is as rapid...
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Orders Are Being Canceled
Amid numerous supply chain shortages, FoMoCo has canceled orders for a number of models in recent months and pushed them to the 2023 model year, as it simply doesn’t have the parts it needs to fulfill all of those orders. Most recently, this includes the Ford Transit Connect van, the Ford Escape crossover, and the Ford Maverick compact pickup. Now, it seems as if the 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is on that list as well, according to KSNT News in Topeka, Kansas.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
Loophole allows auto dealers to secretly sell customers defective cars – how to avoid getting ripped off
A LAW that forbids car dealerships from selling new cars with open safety recalls has a loophole that doesn't apply to used cars, allowing auto dealers to rip off and endanger drivers. Used car dealerships have taken advantage of this loophole because it means they aren't required to tell consumers...
HondaJet Elite II Debuts With Longer Range, Available Emergency Autoland
The HondaJet Elite II is the latest evolution of Honda's aircraft that can fly farther than before and land itself in an emergency. The company introduced it in a new Black Edition livery with a dark body and red stripes. The Elite II has increased fuel capacity that gives it...
Carscoops
2021 Audi R8 That Fell Victim To Hurricane Ian Can’t Return To The Streets
Cars damaged and destroyed by Hurricane Ian have started to appear at auctions in Florida and this 2021 Audi R8 was one of the storm’s unfortunate victims. Currently up for grabs through Copart where a highest bid of $50,500 had been placed at the time of writing, this R8 is in a very sad state. It has been given a Certificate of Destruction in Florida, meaning it can only be sold for parts or scrap metal.
VW Working With Tech Company Xanadu To Develop Better EV Batteries
The development of better and more efficient batteries in the automotive industry is a never-ending race in which basically every major automaker participates. Volkswagen takes a look for support from outside the industry and has signed an agreement with Canadian quantum technology company Xanadu. The two firms will work jointly on developing better battery materials, which are safer, lighter, and more cost-effective.
Yes, the Ram EcoDiesel Can Go 1,000 Miles per Fill-Up. Too Bad Ram Killed It.
The Ram EcoDiesel V6 has an astonishing range, but is going away in January. How does this truck manage 1,000 miles between fill-ups? The post Yes, the Ram EcoDiesel Can Go 1,000 Miles per Fill-Up. Too Bad Ram Killed It. appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd
For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
Honda Funds Grants Worth $2 Million To Improve Teen Driver Safety
Nearly a third of annual traffic fatalities in the US involve drivers under the age of 25, which means there's a need to improve driver education among younger drivers. To aid with this, Honda invited organizations in October 2021 to propose ideas to improve teen safety during National Teen Driver Safety Week.
Ford Designer Throws Shade At GMC Over Sierra EV's Infotainment
The GMC Sierra EV has finally been revealed, giving buyers an additional option if they're in the market for an electric truck. However, it appears that Ford's current Experience Design Director Ryan McManus isn't totally amused with the new GMC EV truck, particularly with how its infotainment system was designed.
speedonthewater.com
Outboard-Powered Outerlimits SV 29 Breaks 100-MPH Mark
In its first test session last week, the second Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats SV 29 sportboat powered by a pair of Mercury Racing 300R outboard engines reached 96.3 mph, not far off the previous best mark of 98.6 mph set by the first 300R outboard-equipped SV 29. But that wasn’t quite good enough for the Bristol, R.I., company’s Dan Kleitz, so he headed back out in the newest 29-footer this morning.
Ford GT With Nike Paint Job Is The Air Jordan Of Supercars
Around 1,500 second-generation Ford GT units will ever be produced, with a production that started in 2016 and is about to end this year. Out of all those produced, it's easy to see on the interwebs one or two with unique livery. But we're pretty sure this Ford GT from...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1976 Ford LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan
Starting in the late 1950s, GM, Chrysler, and Ford each created luxed-up sub-models of the full-size cars offered by their entry-level divisions. GM's Chevrolet Division had the Impala, Chrysler's Plymouth Division had the Fury, and Ford offered the Galaxie. Once that trend got really rolling during the 1960s, proletarian American car buyers wishing to flaunt their increasing wealth didn't need to move up from a Chevy to a Pontiac, a Plymouth to a Dodge, a Ford to a Mercury; instead, they could sneer down at the envious Biscayne-driving Joneses next door from the snazzy confines of a new Caprice. A bewildering flurry of model names and trim levels confused everybody for a time, but the LTD became the king of full-size Ford sedans during the middle 1960s and became comfortably established in its throne during the following decade. Here's the car that lived at the top of the LTD pyramid in mid-1970s America: a 1976 LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan.
Autoweek.com
Sorry, Honda, Volvo Grabs the All-Time Junkyard Treasure Odometer Record
Just a couple of months back, a tip from a Denver tow-truck driver led me to a 1988 Honda Accord LXi residing in a car graveyard with an amazing 626,476 miles showing on its odometer, making it the car with the biggest credible odometer reading I'd ever found in such a place. Then a reader pulled my coat about a car with even more miles, which he spotted in another Denver-area yard.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
Volvo EX90 Teases Interior That’s Made From Sustainable Materials
Volvo is about to launch a new flagship model called the EX90. The electric SUV will debut on November 9, and the latest teasers from the company provide a look at the interior. The two photos don’t reveal big swathes of the cabin, but we learn how sustainability will play a role in the final design.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
36K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 1