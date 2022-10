It’s our second year throwing our mind-blowing Rock & Roll Halloween DANCE party with DJs Rescue & Gregarious. As if that weren’t enough to rattle your bones, special ghosts The Edgar Allan Poser, Portland’s premier Halloween band, will be rocking a live set of creepy covers specially curated for this killer event. All happening in a way spookier venue than last year.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO