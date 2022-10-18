Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
28-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Friday Shooting
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., in the 1600 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 28-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WMDT.com
California man in critical condition following Dover shooting
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a home invasion that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Whiteoak Road, learning that a person had been shot several times in his upper torso in the 2700 block of Whiteoak Road. Troopers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old California man suffering from gunshot wounds.
firststateupdate.com
Third Victim In Memorial Drive Crash Succumbs To Injuries, Police Identify Victims
The New Castle County Division of Police has announced a third death resulting from the fatal crash that occurred on Memorial Drive on Tuesday. Officials said that the driver of the Ford Escape that was transported to Christiana Hospital in critical condition succumbed to her injuries. The three victims have...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in Wilmington Friday morning
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that has left a man in critical condition. Police said the shooting occurred in the 1,600-block of North Pine Street at about 11:15 a.m. The victim was located and rushed to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
firststateupdate.com
Police Chase Ends With Driver Ejected, Airlifted To CER
Earlier this morning a patient was transported from Nanticoke Hospital in Bridgeville to Christiana Hospital via LifeNet in critical condition. The patient, a man reportedly in his 20s, was originally taken to Nanticoke Hospital after a police chase ended with the man being ejected from his vehicle. At this time...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Memorial Drive crash claims third life
New Castle County Police said the third person involved in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Memorial Drive, has died. 57-year old Angela Weeks of New Castle died at Christiana Hospital. She was flown there by Delaware State Police helicopter after having been treated on scene by New Castle County...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Two dead in violent crash on Memorial Drive
Two people are dead, and one critically injured, after a head-on crash on Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between Route 9 and Bizarre Drive in the westbound lane of Memorial Drive. New Castle County Police said an eastbound Kia Sorrento crossed...
firststateupdate.com
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, local schools placed on lockdown
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital and several schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a shooting, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say a 32-year-old man was grazed on the right side of his head and shot once in the right shoulder on the 800 block of Markoe Street just before 12:30 p.m.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON MEMORIAL DRIVE
The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate the fatal crash that occurred on Memorial Drive on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. At this time the operator of the Ford Escape was pronounced deceased at Christiana Medical Center. The New Castle County Division of Police has...
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
fox29.com
Shots fired inside Wilmington bar as argument turns violent, state police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - An argument quickly escalated into a shooting that ended with one man being struck early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to the Overtime Bar and Grill on Kirkwood Square in Wilmington just after midnight for shots fired. A 26-year-old man had been shot once in...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Late Tuesday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 49-year-old male was traveling northbound...
WMDT.com
One arrested in Dover restaurant shooting, second suspect sought
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Roma’s Pizza last weekend. At around 4:40 p.m. on October 9th, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Officers located one .22 caliber shell casing inside of the restaurant and five 9mm casings outside. Further investigation revealed that someone had fired the .22 caliber gun inside of the store, hitting the victim. After this shot was fired, several people reportedly ran from the store, and another individual fired five shots from the 9mm outside of the store.
Arrest made after stabbing in Center City SEPTA Walnut-Locust subway station
Police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed on a subway concourse in Center City.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Two Gunmen Rob Dollar Store Clerk Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road in Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.
Port Deposit man faces drug distribution charges after I-95 traffic stop
A Cecil County man is facing felony drug charges after he was found with crack cocaine while driving down I-95 in Delaware.
Deptford, NJ driver dies after colliding with 2 FedEx trucks
DEPTFORD — A 24-year-old township man is dead after the car he was driving collided with two FedEx trucks. According to police, the driver of the late model Honda Accord was driving on Clements Bridge Road, near the Camden County border on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:52 a.m., when he collided with the pair of FedEx trucks.
N.J. woman charged with attempted murder said she intentionally ran down 3 kids: police
A woman charged with attempted murder told police she intentionally ran down three children while fleeing from a melee at a Gloucester County apartment complex on Monday, according to court documents. Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green, 22, of Pilesgrove Township, is jailed on three counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault...
