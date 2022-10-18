Read full article on original website
Charlize Theron will do Fast and Furious spin-off with one actor only
Charlize Theron is just one of several Oscar-winning actors who have been lured into getting behind the wheel on the Fast and Furious franchise. There’s also Helen Mirren, and Brie Larson will appear in the upcoming Fast X. The Oscar-nominated Djimon Hounsou and Vanessa Kirby have also dipped their toes in the Fast franchise.
Barry Keoghan keeps texting Eternals co-star for updates on sequel
As Druig, Barry Keoghan was one of the fan-favourite MCU characters from Eternals. Initially portrayed as an anti-hero, he soon won audiences over not just through his romance with fellow Eternal Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), but also by teaming up with the rest of the Eternals to bring down Ikaris (Richard Madden), and stop Earth from being destroyed by the Emergence of a Celestial.
Black Adam 2 will happen “pretty fast” says producer
Black Adam, the protector of Kahndaq, has finally crashed into theatres around the world. Dwayne Johnson has spent the last few months claiming that his new superhero movie will flip the hierarchy of the DCEU on its head but is he right?. Well, Black Adam’s not received the greatest of...
Adam Driver reportedly met with Marvel for Fantastic Four role
Nerds rejoice because Adam Driver, one of the most talented actors currently working in Hollywood, may be about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, not content with being the best thing in the more recent Star Wars movies, Driver’s been linked with one of the most eagerly awaited Marvel movies ever, The Fantastic Four.
Leonard Nimoy’s daughter gave William Shatner a beautiful message
In the annals of Star Trek, it’s hard to find two actors more synonymous with the franchise than Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, but the pair sadly had a falling out many years ago. Thankfully, after Nimoy passed away, his daughter was able to share an emotional message with Shatner that helped to repair the relationship.
Sorry Black Adam and Dwayne Johnson, killing villains is dumb
For as long as I’ve been a fan of comic books and superhero movies, I’ve hated the argument that heroes should kill their enemies. So when Dwayne Johnson was all over the trades claiming his new DC movie Black Adam was different from other films in the genre because the titular anti-hero wasn’t afraid to turn bad guys into corpses, I couldn’t help but roll my eyes.
Black Adam producers are fighting for more of Henry Cavill’s Superman
This article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam’s producers are fighting for Henry Cavill to return to the DCEU again, after his post-credits cameo. The new DC movie Black Adam has been promising to shake-up the ‘hierarchy of power’ in the comic book movie universe for quite some time now.
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan’s reunion is even sweeter than you think
You probably saw the photo of Harrison Ford hugging his Indiana Jones movie co-star Ke Huy Quan, and now we’ve just more details about their belated reunion. Ke Huy Quan played Indie’s sidekick, the young Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984.
She-Hulk director wants Hulk family movie in the MCU
While the Hulk is one of the most popular and recognisable Marvel characters – who everyone was familiar with even if they hadn’t heard of Iron Man, Captain America, or Thor – he hasn’t had the greatest success when it comes to movies. There was the 2003 effort starring Eric Bana, then the 2008 version starring Edward Norton. Despite Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk becoming a beloved member of the Avengers, he never got his own standalone MCU movies.
Black Adam 2 release date speculation, plot details, cast, and more
What is the Black Adam 2 release date? We may have waited a literal decade for the Black Adam release date to come around, but we have already got one eye on the future of the DCEU and we got to thinking about the superhero movie sequel. The new Dwayne...
Adam Sandler’s new Safdie Brothers movie first plot details revealed
Adam Sandler is teaming up with the Safdie brothers once again for another drama movie, and the first details about the plot have been revealed. Sandler previously worked with the pair on the crime thriller movie Uncut Gems. Sandler has become known for his increasingly low-quality comedy movies, so his...
Black Adam: who is the DCEU’s new antihero?
Dwayne Johnson’s been promising for what feels like forever that his new DC Movie will flip the hierarchy of the DCEU on its head but who is Black Adam? Well, the answer’s slightly more confusing than you might expect. The character’s been rebooted numerous times, had a lot...
Paul Dano defends making new Batman movies every decade
We know how to the DCEU works by now, right? Plan a load of superhero movies, cancel a few along the way, and make sure there’s lots of Batman in the pipeline to keep everyone happy. Well, according to Paul Dano we should keep the Batman movies coming. Dano...
Black Adam: What is the crown of Sabbac?
What is the crown of Sabbac in Black Adam? The Black Adam release date is finally here, and with it comes lots of questions about the new superhero movie. While it’s not clear if Black Adam is a hero or a villain, there’s someone even worse than him out there, and they get their powers from something called the crown of Sabbac.
John Wick 4 has several set-pieces that wowed Laurence Fishburne
John Wick 4 has unfortunately been subject to several significant delays – being pushed from 2021, to 2022, before landing on its current release date of March 2023. Obviously the filmmakers and cast are assuring us that it will be worth the wait, and Laurence Fishburne is no different.
The Matrix 4 “wasn’t as good” as Laurence Fishburne hoped
Laurence Fishburne didn’t return to his role as Morpheus in 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections by virtue of being, well, dead. A different iteration of his character, who was artificially created, was played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. A different iteration of Agent Smith (originally played by Hugo Weaving) was played by Jonathan Groff.
Jamie Lee Curtis questions interviewer’s One Piece knowledge
A sweet Mexican interviewer brought a gift for Jamie Lee Curtis in a recent interview for Halloween Ends. The gift was a Tony Tony Chopper soft toy, because Curtis has been publicly effusive in her love for anime series One Piece. This led Curtis to start grilling the poor interviewer on his One Piece knowledge.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sly Stallone are terrible at pumpkin carving
Are you a fan of Halloween, and action movie stars? Well, prepare for disappointment, because it turns out that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are absolutely awful at carving pumpkins. Schwarzenegger and Stallone are two of the most well-known actors of their generation, known across the world for their appearances...
Jessica Chastain played a great prank on James McAvoy in Dark Phoenix
The X-Men movies were rarely all that much fun to watch, but it sounds like there were some laughs behind the scenes. Jessica Chastain has recalled a particular prank during thriller movie Dark Phoenix that’s particularly hilarious. “We were shooting X-Men and [McAvoy is] Professor X, and he’s in...
Paul Dano took a film role because he had a crush on Roger Deakins
Paul Dano has been discussing his iconic characters with GQ – from Batman villain The Riddler, to Brian Wilson, to Steven Spielberg‘s Dad, to a man who rides a farting corpse. He discusses the reasons behind taking various roles, usually the script, sometimes the director, but in one case it’s just because he has a (very relatable) crush on cinematographer extraordinaire Roger Deakins.
