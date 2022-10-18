While the Hulk is one of the most popular and recognisable Marvel characters – who everyone was familiar with even if they hadn’t heard of Iron Man, Captain America, or Thor – he hasn’t had the greatest success when it comes to movies. There was the 2003 effort starring Eric Bana, then the 2008 version starring Edward Norton. Despite Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk becoming a beloved member of the Avengers, he never got his own standalone MCU movies.

