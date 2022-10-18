Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
ESPN Analyst: "Cowboys Were Better" Than Eagles Despite Loss
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Cooper Rush having suffering his worst game in the process. But at least one ESPN analyst feels that despite the 26-17 loss, the Cowboys were the better team. On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth made the...
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint
The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
Incoming Tennessee QB recruit shows why Vols may not be one-year wonder
Rocky Top could be in for plenty of smooth seasons to come. Riding high off their thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, Volunteers fans may want to smoke ‘em if they got any of ‘em left after incoming freshman QB Nico Iamaleava’s great performance this past weekend. Per...
Eagles DE Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett not ready for prime time
After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears to be out of his element as a head coach. His team is 2-4 and has looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers, Steelers, Chase Claypool, Mason Rudolph
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says a few GMs he’s talked to are positive the Packers are looking for help at wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline. One possibility Fowler thinks makes a lot of sense is Steelers WR Chase Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.
Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins
The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
Braves Fans Will Be Thrilled With Ownership’s New Goal
The Atlanta Braves have officially been unseated as defending World Series Champions. With their loss in Game 4 of the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies, their title defense came to an end. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Braves have not reached the NLCS. But we haven’t...
Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator Position at Sam Houston
When former Houston Texans assistant coach John Perry left after the 2020 season, he did so for a job in the collegiate ranks as an offensive assistant for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Following his stint with Rutgers, Perry moved to the FCS level where he would take the offensive coordinator...
Ravens Make Six Roster Moves
The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
Marcus Smart on fight with Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open'
Even if you didn't watch the NBA season opener between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, you surely still heard about the extracurriculars between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. But according to the Celtics point guard, Philly's big man got off easy. "I could have cracked his head open, but...
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 6 win over Cowboys
We’re only six weeks through the 2022 season, but it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia once again having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'No retirement in my future'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is again facing questions regarding his future not only with his current team but as an NFL signal-caller. The 45-year-old addressed the topic of his potential (and presumably eventual) retirement with the press on Thursday. "TB12" says he's not planning to hang up the...
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Two offseason trades with the Saints have Eagles' future looking bright
Philadelphia's 26-17 win wasn't just over the Dallas Cowboys. It was salt in the wound for New Orleans after two offseason trades between the franchises have the Eagles set up for sustained success and the Saints few paths to improve. On April 4, Philadelphia acquired the No. 18 pick in...
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
