Dallas, PA

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: "Cowboys Were Better" Than Eagles Despite Loss

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Cooper Rush having suffering his worst game in the process. But at least one ESPN analyst feels that despite the 26-17 loss, the Cowboys were the better team. On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth made the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett not ready for prime time

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears to be out of his element as a head coach. His team is 2-4 and has looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Trade Rumors: Packers, Steelers, Chase Claypool, Mason Rudolph

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says a few GMs he’s talked to are positive the Packers are looking for help at wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline. One possibility Fowler thinks makes a lot of sense is Steelers WR Chase Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins

The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves Fans Will Be Thrilled With Ownership’s New Goal

The Atlanta Braves have officially been unseated as defending World Series Champions. With their loss in Game 4 of the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies, their title defense came to an end. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Braves have not reached the NLCS. But we haven’t...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Six Roster Moves

The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'No retirement in my future'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is again facing questions regarding his future not only with his current team but as an NFL signal-caller. The 45-year-old addressed the topic of his potential (and presumably eventual) retirement with the press on Thursday. "TB12" says he's not planning to hang up the...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
HOUSTON, TX

