10 best NFL draft prospects to watch in college football Week 8

As college football teams start approaching bowl season, NFL scouts are working feverishly to uncover the next blue-chip prospect who can help their franchise in the near future. While there are some obvious choices for future top draft picks, such as C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young, there are several other lesser-known players who will hear their names called during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here, we highlight 10 top NFL draft prospects to watch this weekend during Week 8 of the college football season. Each player listed below will be draft-eligible next April and could be joining your favorite NFL organization relatively soon.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud plays Iowa at 12 PM ET on FOX

For Stroud, playing Iowa may feel like ‘just another game’, yet to Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, it’s a big deal. The last time the Hawkeyes played the Buckeyes, Iowa won 55-24 back in 2017. With Stroud under center, chances are the score will be flipped this time around. While Iowa’s defense is ranked third in the nation, allowing just 9.8 points per game , they have yet to take on an offense like Ohio State, who ranks first in scoring, averaging 48.8 points per game .

As of right now, many expect the Ohio State QB to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Of all the top QB prospects in the upcoming draft class, Stroud is the one who projects best to the next level. He’s 6-foot-3, has a strong arm, has above-average athleticism, and can make accurate throws either from the pocket or on the run. It’s hard to find holes in his game, but that’s exactly what scouts will look for on Saturday against Iowa.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Dorian Thompson-Robinson plays Oregon at 3:30 PM

A rising star, Thompson-Robinson is one of the top dual-threat QBs in college who actually has a chance to go pro. A fifth-year starter, DTR has made incredible strides in his development so far in 2022 under Chip Kelly. He’s nearly ten points above his previous career-high completion rate, while also being more aggressive throwing dimes to all areas of the field.

While Thompson-Robinson has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field, he’d still prefer to make his money from the pocket. Listed at 6-foot-1, DTR will face questions about his size, but for now the 22-year-old QB projects as a mid-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft class. How he closes out his UCLA career will directly impact the QB’s draft stock.

Miyan Williams, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson was supposed to be the workhorse in the Ohio State backfield, but Miyan Williams leads the team in rushing yards and touchdowns heading into their Iowa matchup. Williams has no reason to return for his senior season, possibly in another timeshare with Henderson, meaning there’s a strong chance we see the junior running back go pro. He’s found great success this season thanks to being a tough runner who keeps his legs churning, seemingly always falling forward.

In addition to being a younger prospect, NFL scouts will appreciate the fact that Williams hasn’t been overworked, leaving plenty of tread on his tires for a long NFL career. The running back had just 81 career carries before adding 64 so far in 2022. Despite his 5-foot-9 frame, Williams doesn’t shy away from contact, reminding some of Maurice Jones-Drew with his compact build, while having some burst, but not gamebraking speed. He’s likely not an RB1 at the next level either, but Williams should be effective in short-yardage situations.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Entering the season, many had Smith-Njigba ranked as the top wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft class. This is in large part thanks to setting the Big Ten record, totaling 1,606 receiving yards as a sophomore, while coming back to a lineup that features C.J. Stroud firing passes to the talented junior receiver. While a hamstring injury has limited Smith-Njigba to just two games so far in 2022, he could be in for a big day against Iowa.

Smith-Njigba looked pro ready last season, standing out among a crowd that also featured Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave . Just like his former teammates, the OSU receiver is likely to be a first-round selection as well. Teams like his deep speed, but Smith-Njigba’s just a polished receiver all around. He’s shown the ability to separate thanks to making crisp cuts while running routes, but he also keeps his head on a swivel, understanding how to take advantage of the different coverages he faces. As long as he’s cleared for play, watch for a big day from No. 11 on Saturday.

Jaheim Bell, TE, South Carolina

Jaheim Bell plays Texas A&M at 7:30 on SECN

One of the most unique athletes in college football thanks to his versatility, the South Carolina Gamecocks use Bell in a number of ways. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound weapon technically is listed as a tight end, but he does so much more. Bell can also be seen operating as a wildcat quarterback, takes jet sweeps and end-arounds, while also being a weapon in the passing offense. Bell’s rare size/speed combo allows him to make an impact wherever he’s asked to play.

Unfortunately, the Gamecocks don’t utilize him a ton, as Bell has just 11 receptions for 137 receiving yards, and 17 carries for 60 rushing yards in 2022. Part of that could be a product of Spencer Rattler’s struggles, and if we see more of the same against a tough Texas A&M D, Bell could receive a few more creative looks. Basically, keep an eye on where No. 0 lines up on game day.

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

John Michael Schmitz plays Penn State at 7:30 on ABC

Offensive line isn’t a glorious position, but building the trenches is vital for any team’s success. One of the top offensive linemen in the country is Minnesota Golden Gophers center John Michael Schmitz. Playing in what’s been an extremly-run heavy approach under P.J. Fleck, Schmitz routinely paves the way for Mohamed Ibrahim, who’s a pro prospect himself at the tailback position.

Schmitz is an elite run blocker, but he’s held up just fine in pass protection as well. At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, Schmitz is a tall center, but it’s still his best position. Sure, at 24, he’s a bit older for a prospect, but he’s also Pro Football Focus’s top-graded player at his position heading into the week. Schmitz has plus athleticism and has had no trouble getting to the second level of defenders, paving the way for a top-20 rushing attack. Expect Schmitz to be a Day 2 pick at the next level.

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Calijah Kancey plays Louisville at 8 PM on ACC Network

Pitt has sent several defensive lineman to the NFL in recent time, but no name is larger than Aaron Donald. While Kancey can’t fill Donald’s shoes, the defensive tackle could very well become the next Pitt Panther to land in the first round. He’s an absolute bully in the trenches, where Kancey can routinely be seen breaking through double-teams with ease.

Like Donald, Kancey is on the smaller side at 6-feet tall, while being listed at just 275 pounds, but you would never know it from watching the film. Kancey never looks overmatched, and actually boasts great strength and quickness. Kancey can routinely be seen pressuring quarterbacks, and he currently has the best pass rushing grade among defensive tackles in college football according to PFF. With the ultra-mobile scrambling QB Malik Cunningham on the schedule next, seeing how often Kancey can throw the Cardinals off their game will be what we’re watching for.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Felix Anudike-Uzomah plays TCU at 8 PM

Alabama’s Will Anderson could very well be the top pass rusher selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Felix Anudike-Uzomah may not be far behind. The Kansas State edge rusher currently leads the nation, averaging 1.08 sacks per game , yet he’s still just a junior. Yet, this level of production is nothing new for the defensive end, as he also racked up 11 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore.

Squarely on the radar of pro scouts, Anudike-Uzoma takes on a red-hot TCU offense led by quarterback Max Duggan, who’s yet to lose a game this season. Frequently winning with power and speed, Anudike-Uzomah is a menace off the edge. Yet, one way the Horned Frogs could slow the pass rusher down is by running right at him, as he tends to place too much of a priority on pinning his ears back and chasing after QBs. We’ll see what the strategy is on Saturday.

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

Ivan Pace Jr. plays SMU at 12 PM

Playing a key role in one of college football’s top defenses, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.’s draft stock has soared ever since he transferred from Miami (OH). At 6-foot tall, Pace isn’t an intimidating presence upon first glance, but once the kickoff takes place, he turns into an animal on game day.

Pace is generating tons of pressures, with 31 collected thus far, but he’s also getting stops in the running game, having amassed a nation-leading 12.5 TFLs to this point. His size hasn’t mattered, because Pace has phenomenal instincts and a true nose for the football. Not a freakish athlete from a size or speed standpoint, but make no mistake, Pace is a football player through and through and is a lock to play on Sundays.

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Emmanuel Forbes plays Alabama at 7 PM on ESPN

For anyone watching Mississippi State take on Kentucky a week ago, they got to see cornerback Emmanuel Forbes make a huge play, intercepting Will Levis and bringing it to the house. For many it only reinforced the notion that Forbes is ready to take his talents to the NFL. Forbes has consistently shown not only the ability to stick with the game’s best receivers playing in the SEC, but it’s pretty peculiar that teams continue to throw his way.

Consider that Forbes has 13 interceptions in his three seasons with the Bulldogs, and has even returned two for touchdowns in 2022, and one has to wonder just how much more he’ll be tested as the season goes on. But Forbes has a chance to add to the strong play he’s put on tape thus far, taking on an Alabama team that has NFL talent at every position. Seeing just how often the Crimson Tide decide to test Forbes will be a fascinating storyline on Saturday.

NFL Draft prospects who improved their stock in Week 7

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee – Managed to lead Tennessee to a win over Alabama for the first time since 2006

Managed to lead Tennessee to a win over Alabama for the first time since 2006 Blake Corum, RB, Michigan – Fourth consecutive 100-yard game

Fourth consecutive 100-yard game Chase Brown, RB, Illinois – Ran for 180 rushing yards against a top-ranked Minnesota rush D

Ran for 180 rushing yards against a top-ranked Minnesota rush D Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee – Four TD game against Alabama

Four TD game against Alabama Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah – Carried the Utes with 16 catches, 234-yards, and a score

Carried the Utes with 16 catches, 234-yards, and a score Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State – Pick-six on top QB prospect Will Levis

