Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A business in the 5800 block of West New Market Road reported that a female attempted to pass counterfeit $20 bills. The female left the business prior to a deputy arriving. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 17. INCIDENT.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in downtown Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters in Chillicothe have responded to a reported structure fire in downtown Chillicothe. Multiple fire companies responded to the area near the Majestic Theater on West 2nd Street. The Guardian could not independently confirm if the structure was occupied at the time of the fire. Residents...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along west I-275 in Loveland
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 near Wards Corner Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Loveland, Friday afternoon. Click the video player...
Times Gazette
DARE shut down, The Orpheum and disc jockey of year
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
1 injured after crash on US 35 in Greene County
BEAVERCREEK — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound US 35 near Factory Road Thursday. Police and medics were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 p.m., Captain Shawn C. Sumner of Special Services Division told News Center 7. The crash left one car flipped onto its...
Times Gazette
HCHD Dumpster Day in Hillsboro
The Highland County Health Department and the Highland County commissioners are providing another free community dumpster for Highland County residents. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dumpster will be located...
Carlisle fire chief: Search for aircraft that reportedly went down in pond to resume Friday morning
CARLISLE — The search for an aircraft that reportedly went down in a pond at a quarry just off Central Avenue is to resume using sonar at first light Friday morning, Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane told News Center 7. A reported witness described the aircraft as a glider.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battled an early morning fire in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Fayette County battled an early morning structure fire. The call came in shortly after 2 a.m. in the 6700 block of White Oak Road NE in Bloomingburg. Multiple fire crews were requested to assist in putting out the flames. The fire remains under...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
School bus crashes in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Erwin and C, H, & D Roads in Jackson County. According to the patrol, the 64-year-old...
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of water rescue involving aircraft in Warren County
UPDATE: Chief Will Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says his department and Carlisle Fire received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a possible aircraft down, believed to be a glider in a gravel pit located on Central Ave. Chief Rogers said his officers arrived on scene rapidly, and were...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
EMS responded to a semi crash along Route 23
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fire and EMS responded to the area of Route 23 near Tarlton Road in Circleville for a motor vehicle accident. According to dispatchers, a semi collided with a stationary trailer near the Relax Inn. The semi, first responders said, suffered heavy front-end damage. No serious injuries...
Times Gazette
Land bank gives grant updates
New updates on the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant were given at the monthly meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank). Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said three of the four contractors that were awarded bids signed their contracts and then the other one said they would have it ready by the end of the week.
Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA officer team meeting
The Hillsboro FFA Officer Team held its September meeting in the Hillsboro High School senior courtyard. Members discussed many things including voting on fruit sale incentives, voting for stations during Ag Day for the fourth graders, as well as receiving information for The National FFA Convention. Since the meeting was held during lunch time, pizzas were provided for all the members. There were approximately 132 members and two guests present. Each year, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter continues to grow. The 2022 school year is off to a great start for the Hillsboro FFA Chapter and they continue to have lots to look forward to such as the annual Hillsboro FFA Fruit Sale, Ag Day, national convention and more. Pictured are a few Hillsboro FFA members enjoying their time at the September meeting.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi collides with a tractor along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 near Route 762 for an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A semi traveling along the busy highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor that...
WLWT 5
Dispatch: US 62 shut down due to overturned semi in Jackson Township
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is at the scene of an overturned semi-trailer in Brown County, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Brown County dispatch, a tractor-trailer carrying logging materials overturned on U.S....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODOT announces closure of Route 327 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closure of Route 327 between Fridenmaker Road and Glen Roy Road in Jackson County for a culvert replacement. According to ODOT, the closure is expected to last 21 days. Officials said traffic will be detoured via Route 93,...
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to report of blaze at Milford Township home, dispatchers say
OXFORD, Ohio — At least five fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire, reported to be at a home located at 4361 Cherry St....
At least one injured in Dayton crash
DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Jennifer Brooks, 34, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension. Corey Vail, 47, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for burglary out of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, and was issued traffic citations for driving without a valid license and a license plate light.
