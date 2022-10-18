Read full article on original website
Gotham Knights: How Does It Actually Run On Series X And PS5?
"Gotham Knights," the new action co-op game separate from the "Arkham Asylum" universe, has been embroiled in controversy over some of its technical limitations. Now that the review embargo is up, Digital Foundry has released a video showing just how the game actually runs across Xbox Series X|S and PS5. For anyone out of the loop, back when WB Montréal and Warner Bros. Games announced that "Gotham Knights" would no longer be releasing on last-gen hardware due to technical limitations, fans were left seeing red.
Things The Silent Hill 2 Remake Needs To Get Right
It's been years since "Silent Hill" fans have had anything to be excited about. While the series was due for a huge reboot directed by the famed Hideo Kojima, he and publisher Konami later had a falling out which destroyed the project and led to the recall of the game's highly lauded teaser, "P.T." Since 2012's "Silent Hill: Downpour" — which was a mixed bag in the eyes of critics — the series has been left dormant by Konami, leaving fans with only rumors and innuendo about the series' future. However, that all changed during a recent "Silent Hill" presentation that confirmed both the existence of a new "Silent Hill" game in the works, and a remake of one of the series' best games: "Silent Hill 2."
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
A Plague Tale: Requiem's Frame Rate Is Another Disappointment For PS5 And Series X Fans
As the gaming industry pushes deeper into the next generation, performance has never been a hotter topic. Recently, gamers expressed their annoyance at the highly anticipated "Gotham Knights" — a next-gen exclusive following the cancellation of the old gen ports — not having a performance mode and instead being limited to 30 frames per second, well below the next-gen standard of 60 FPS. Now, it seems that "A Plague Tale: Requiem" will have a similar frame rate lock on consoles.
Konami Might Have Spoiled Its Own Silent Hill Showcase
Konami is all set to give fans answers about the return of the "Silent Hill" franchise later today. However, thanks to an apparent mistake and the work of some internet sleuths, fans may already know everything that will be touched on during this afternoon's "Silent Hill" livestream. Don't look ahead if you want to remain unspoiled!
Apex Legends: Eclipse Will Bring A New, Defense-Focused Character Named Catalyst
The 15th season for "Apex Legends," titled Eclipse, is slated to go live on November 1, 2022, and there are three major things being added to the long-standing free-to-play Battle Royale. There's going to be a new map called Boreas' Shadow, a name that reminded some of the leaked "moon" map from an "Apex Legends" leak in early 2022, as well as a new system that lets players gift items to each other via the in-game store. The addition on most players' minds, though, is this season's obligatory new legend: Catalyst, who was also named in leaks earlier this year.
What The Critics Are Saying About Gotham Knights
Critics have finally gotten their hands on "Gotham Knights," the open-world adventure game (not set in the Arkhamverse) that follows the question of what would happen if Batman died. While players were already not happy that the game lacks a performance mode, critics were able to give a bit more insight into the technical problems of the game while also sharing opinions about other parts of the gameplay, which is pretty darn divisive.
Where Does New Tales From The Borderlands Take Place In The Series Timeline?
The long-awaited sequel to Telltale Games' critically acclaimed "Tales from the Borderlands" is finally here. This time, instead of Telltale Games tackling the sequel, the game was developed in-house at Gearbox Software. This decision was met with a rather mixed reception from fans of the original game. Fans of the series liked the idea of the sequel, but they weren't fans of Gearbox spearheading the project.
Small Details We Noticed In The Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Trailer
The "Resident Evil" series has transformed significantly over the years, and following remakes of earlier games that were fundamentally altered to meet modern expectations, the "Resident Evil 4" remake is going to make some changes too. Fans hoping to learn more about the highly-anticipated "Resident Evil 4" remake were rewarded with a ton of updates during the October 20, 2022 "Resident Evil" showcase. A new trailer and gameplay footage showed off some of the incredible graphical improvements to "Resident Evil 4," how gameplay has been updated for modern tastes, and some of the other changes coming to the classic horror game.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
What The Critics Are Saying About New Tales From The Borderlands
"New Tales from the Borderlands" is the spiritual successor to Telltale Games' critically acclaimed "Tales from the Borderlands." Although set in the Borderlands universe, "New Tales from the Borderlands" is far detached from the looter shooter gameplay the mainline series is known for. Instead, "New Tales from the Borderlands" is a choice-based graphic adventure game full of humorous dialogue. The game follows three brand-new protagonists as they try to survive in the "Borderlands" universe. Fans of Telltale Games' previous titles will be familiar with the non-action-oriented gameplay of "New Tales from the Borderlands."
The History Of James Bond Video Games Begins With A Bizarre, Text-Based Adventure
James Bond has a long and celebrated history across all types of media. While the superspy got his start in novels and is probably most known for his numerous film appearances, he's also headlined more than a few video games over the years. While they've varied in quality, some have been true classics (looking at you "Goldeneye") that are still remembered fondly today.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition: What's Included?
Leon Kennedy is back in HD and looking better than ever. First announced in June 2022, "Resident Evil 4 Remake" didn't have too much in the way of gameplay footage for fans to see — until now. Hosted by the game's producer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the remake section during Capcom's October 2022 "Resident Evil" showcase livestream featured a new story trailer, an extended gameplay trailer full of small details for fans to pick apart, and more.
Was Overwatch Actually Better When It Had Lootboxes?
In the years since its 2016 release, "Overwatch" and its system of loot boxes inspired plenty of other games to follow suit. Some games, such as 2017's "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" immediately regretted the controversial feature as gamers made their feelings known on loot boxes and their alleged predatory nature. Even concerned parents were up in arms and, in some cases, threatening Blizzard with legal action over the "exploitative" nature of randomized loot.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
Bayonetta's New Voice Actor Releases Statement Amid Boycott Calls
Jennifer Hale, the actress behind Bayonetta in the upcoming "Bayonetta 3," has issued a statement after former "Bayonetta" actor Hellena Taylor asked fans to boycott the new game. In early October, PlatinumGames confirmed to Game Informer that Taylor would not return as the voice of Bayonetta in "Bayonetta 3" and...
Gotham Knights 4-Player Co-Op Mode Explained
Since being announced, "Gotham Knights" has been primarily viewed as a multiplayer experience. Unlike past "Batman" video games, like the "Arkham" series, "Gotham Knights" focuses on four of the Caped Crusader's pupils — Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood — giving players the ability to control multiple characters at once. As its Oct. 21 release date quickly approaches, Warner Bros. Interactive has announced that "Gotham Knights" will feature a two-player campaign mode with built-in co-op progression. The game will also feature other multiplayer modes, one of them being Heroic Assault.
Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Actually Inspired By Gold And Silver?
Many of today's adult gamers hold fond memories of "Pokémon Red" and "Blue." The same goes for the follow-ups "Gold" and "Silver." So, it should come as no surprise that many such eagle-eyed fans were able to catch a particularly interesting detail about a recently unveiled Pokémon, Bellibolt. As it turns out, this new Pokémon may have an intriguing connection to the "Gold and Silver" games.
Why Crash Bandicoot Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
Gamers have plenty of reasons to look forward to the Game Awards this year. The annual event always showcases the best of the year while also offering plenty of previews of what to expect from the future. The show is usually a good source for news and reveals of the latest and greatest games. "Crash Bandicoot” fans are particularly excited when it comes to what might be revealed at this year's Game Awards.
The Major Features Coming In Halo Infinite's Winter Update
"Halo Infinite" developer 343 Industries has had a rough time this year. Fans on the "Halo" forums have discussed the game's struggle to keep players for months, pointing to a lack of clear communication, customization, and content. It also doesn't help that 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have delayed the much-coveted Forge and campaign co-op modes more than once since "Halo Infinite" released last December.
