Do These Alleged DMs Undermine Controversial Mac Jones Report?
If you’re not on Twitter, you’re missing a wild drama involving Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, the Patriots and a high-profile reporter claiming to have information on the relationship between the three. And yet, perhaps the most interesting wrinkle arrived thanks to a random person popping up in a...
Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral
Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
How Tom Brady Reacted To Ben Roethlisberger Week 6 Criticism
Tom Brady isn’t going to pretend that he’s having a good time on the football field when he isn’t. It’s been the case through much of the first six weeks, too, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring down .500 and their worst loss of the season having taken place Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many have come to criticize Brady in recent weeks given how the on-field product has looked, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined in on the conversation. Roethlisberger essentially expressed how he thought Brady looked checked out in Week 6, not displaying the mannerisms or body language of a quarterback which wanted to be playing.
Ed Sheeran Sheds Light On Performing At Robert Kraft’s Wedding
Past and present New England Patriots players weren’t the only celebrities at Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding. A handful of A-list musicians also were on hand in New York to celebrate the longtime Patriots owner and his new bride, Dana Blumberg. Elton John, who helped set the wedding in motion, made the trip to lower Manhattan, as did Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill and Ed Sheeran.
Ex-Patriot Shares Inside Info About Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe
One day after Bailey Zappe led the Patriots to a comfortable win over the Cleveland Browns, he and Mac Jones both attended a charity bowling event in Boston hosted by Devin and Jason McCourty. Jason McCourty, the former New England cornerback-turned-NFL Network host, offered a glimpse inside that event Wednesday...
Nick Wright Mocks Kyrie Irving Amid Nets’ Ugly Season Opener
After an offseason filled to the brim with drama, the Nets kicked off their 2022-23 season with a stinker. Brooklyn suffered a 22-point loss to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Kevin Durant was his usual self, scoring 32 points, but the rest of the Nets’ “big three” began the campaign with a dud. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons combined for 19 points and five turnovers and struggled mightily on the defensive end. Simmons also fouled out in his long-awaited Brooklyn debut.
Patriots Rumors: QB Plan Revealed With Mac Jones Nearing Return
A report Thursday indicated Mac Jones believes he’ll be ready for this week’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. If he is, he’ll reportedly be back in the starting lineup. Shortly after ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Jones, who’s missed the last three games with...
Mac Jones Rumors: Patriots QB Beating This Original Injury Timeline
If Mac Jones indeed returns for the Patriots on Monday, he reportedly would be doing so way ahead of schedule. ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Thursday reported that Jones expects to be available Monday night when New England hosts the Chicago Bears. A subsequent report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe indicated the Patriots will stick with Jones as their starting quarterback despite the recent success of rookie backup Bailey Zappe. Hours later on the practice field, Jones sure looked like someone who is planning on playing this week.
Mac Jones Breaks Silence, Talks Ankle Injury And Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones hadn’t spoken to reporters since the day after injuring his ankle in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That changed Friday afternoon. The sophomore quarterback appeared toward the end of locker room availability and fielded five questions. He spoke...
How Julian Edelman Feels About Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe Debate
The retired Patriots receiver seemingly believes New England should stick with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe once Mac Jones is healthy enough to play. Zappe, of course, has played well in relief of Jones, winning two straight games and kickstarting a legitimate Patriots quarterback controversy. The Western Kentucky product completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland.
Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook, Questions Slander
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant has taken notice of the ongoing slander centered around Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook, and doesn’t condone it. Durant began his career as teammates with Westbrook during their tenures with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the two seemed poised to contend for NBA titles for years to come before eventually parting ways. Now six years since the two shared the floor, Durant is standing in defense of Westbrook amid his ex-teammates’ struggles, which have garnered much criticism.
Bears Defender Calls Out Bill Belichick, Patriots For Deflategate
If you have an opportunity to give Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots some bulletin board material, you absolutely have to take it. At least that’s what Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones must have thought when he was presented with an admittedly targeted question on Thursday. Sitting...
