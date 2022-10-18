Read full article on original website
Markets Insider
Economic U-turns will plunge the UK into an even deeper recession than previously predicted, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs downgraded its UK growth forecast, and now expects the country's economy to shrink 1% next year. UK prime minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after her tax cut plans rattled markets. Tighter financial conditions and tax rises will plunge the UK into a recession, strategists said. The UK should...
