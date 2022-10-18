ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians fall to Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS

By Laura Morrison, Talia Naquin, Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3F19_0idsOJ2t00

NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Following a rainout Monday night, the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees ended with a 5-1 Yankee victory.

New York’s Nestor Cortes started for the Yankees, and was able to get out of there quickly with one man left on base. Guardian’s starter Aaron Civale however, allowed two on base and DH Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run, moving the score to 3-0 in the first.

That was all she wrote for Civale, with Sam Hentges coming in from the bullpen to try and stop the bleeding.

The Guardians were not able to answer at the top of the second and the Yankees were promptly up to bat once more. Aaron Judge, who had previously struck out, showed why he was the home run king of the season, moving the score to 4-0.

Merwin Gonzalez had to come into left field for the Yankees following a collision that took Aaron Hicks out of the game in the top of the third. The Guardians were finally able to get on the board, with a sacrifice fly from Jose Ramirez that brought in Austin Hedges, bringing the score to 4-1.

Teaser trailer for ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel pays homage to holiday classic

Terry Francona continued to work his bullpen, bringing in Trevor Stephan at the bottom of the third, and he was able to keep New York at bay for two and a half innings, with score staying the same. James Karinchak took over pitching duties partway through the bottom of the fifth and allowed one run, bringing the score to 5-1.

At the top of the sixth, the Yankees brought in Jonathan Loáisiga to pitch to the Guardians and the team wasn’t able to capitalize with multiple men on base. Karinchak, too, was able to get out of the inning without a scratch.

With Cleveland unable to score in the seventh, Karinchak was taken out with a person aboard for closer Emmanuel Clase to come in at the bottom of the inning. Nothing took place and the score stayed the same.

The eight inning saw the Yankees reaching for pitcher Cole Holmes, who was able to make quick work of the Guardians. Then Wandy Peralta came in for the ninth and even though two got on board, it wasn’t enough and the game ended at 5-1.

New York will now start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. Cleveland’s season is now over.

See photos from today’s game below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbV48_0idsOJ2t00
    Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan (38) jokes around while warming up before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scN2n_0idsOJ2t00
    Cleveland Guardians players warm up in the outfield before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eohTG_0idsOJ2t00
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Josh Naylor #22 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on prior to playing the New York Yankees in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9Wld_0idsOJ2t00
    Cleveland Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale pauses before pitching against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEaZR_0idsOJ2t00
    Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez follows through on a sacrifice fly to drive in Austin Hedges during the third inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Co8FO_0idsOJ2t00
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Trevor Stephan #37 of the Cleveland Guardians delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fr3MY_0idsOJ2t00
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Amed Rosario #1 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on from third base against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSXWX_0idsOJ2t00
    Cleveland Guardians Austin Hedges celebrates with teammates after scoring against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Spooky Halloween pails are back at McDonald’s — here’s how to get yours

After losing last week’s series opener, Cleveland won Games 2 and 3, overcoming a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to win Game 3 by 6-5. The Yankees won 4-2 on Sunday night in Cleveland to force the playoff back to New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Police: Man attempts to rob Ohio bank, leaves angry, empty-handed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?

At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
BOSTON, MA
WDTN

WDTN

31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy