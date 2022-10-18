Craving dim sum? This highly acclaimed specialist finds a new location in Torrance

Lunasia's lauded shumai and har gow can now be found in Torrance at the local dim sum chain's newest and fourth location. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Lunasia Dim Sum House Torrance

Some of the most acclaimed dim sum in Los Angeles is now available in the South Bay. Lunasia Dim Sum House — which appeared on The Times’ 101 Best Restaurants list in 2021 — opened an outpost in Torrance this month for handmade dumplings, Cantonese entrées and specialties such as truffle-topped siu-mai in Rolling Hills Plaza. It marks the fourth L.A.-area location for the all-day dim-sum chain and, unlike the outposts in Alhambra, Pasadena and Cerritos, features both indoor dining and a large patio for alfresco service. Currently the menu is more pared-down than at its Alhambra originator but still offers barbecued meats; congee; steamed, baked and fried dim sum; noodles; soups; desserts; and more. Lunasia Torrance is now open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A grand-opening ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 22.

2575 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance, (323) 372-0828, lunasiadimsum.com

Junkyard Dog

A new vegan restaurant and sports bar from the owner of Real Food Daily is now open in Silver Lake. Junkyard Dog, housed in the space formerly home to Sunset Sushi and Ma’am Sir, offers plant-based breakfasts, bar bites, entrées and a late-night menu, all served daily. Options include an Impossible burger topped with truffled mushrooms; omelets and scrambles in either tofu or egg-substitute varieties; biscuits and meatless-sausage gravy with greens; pizza bagels; pizzas; pastas; boozy milkshakes; and a full bar. Multiple TVs hanging above both the bar and a wall of booth seating display football, baseball and other sports. Junkyard Dog is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

4330 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 522-3784, junkyarddogla.com

Shaq's Big Chicken Valencia

Shaquille O’Neal launched his fried chicken chain in California with a Glendale outpost in early 2020, and this week, the NBA all-star and Olympic medalist expanded the national chain with a Valencia location. Big Chicken is open in the River Oaks Shopping Center, serving O’Neal-approved fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, tenders, sliders and chicken-topped salads, plus loaded fries, mac ’n' cheese, shakes, cookies and ice cream sandwiches inspired by some of the NBA Hall of Famer’s favorite childhood dishes. Big Chicken Valencia is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

24341 Magic Mountain Parkway, Unit #5, Valencia, (661) 481-0003, bigchicken.com

Steep After Dark

To foster community during the pandemic, modern Chinatown teahouse Steep LA hosted a limited-run evening-only, outdoor pop-up in 2020 called Steep After Dark, using its tea blends to infuse spirits and offering a more upscale selection of bites than the cafe sells during the day. Owners Samuel Wang and Lydia Lin recently reprised Steep After Dark, now running as a permanent program Thursday to Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. with tea-based customizable cocktails in “build-a-classic” format, or house concoctions that use ingredients such as oolong-tinged rum, sesame oil, Sichuan peppercorn syrup and pu-erh-infused tequila. Dishes include truffle-braised pork rice, ikura-topped tofu in an oolong dashi, edamame marinated in Chinese yellow wine and more.

970 N. Broadway, Ste. 112, Los Angeles, (213) 394-5045, steepla.com

