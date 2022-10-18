ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven receives grant funding to hire police officers

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
The city of Brookhaven is preparing to hire new police officers thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Oct. 13, The DOJ announced funding for what’s called Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP), according to a press release.

The funding goes to law enforcement agencies across the country. The Brookhaven Police Department received $750,000 toward the hiring of six police officers.

“The catalyst for the funding for these additional officers was Brookhaven’s congressional delegation,” said Mayor John Ernst in a press release. “Brookhaven becomes an even safer place thanks to the advocacy of Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and Representative Lucy McBath.”

In a press release, McBath said she was “honored to support Brookhaven’s application for funding.”

The post Brookhaven receives grant funding to hire police officers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

