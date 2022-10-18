Randy Rogers Band’s ‘Homecoming’ Is a Sharp-Penned, Confident ‘Celebration’ of 20 Years of Music [Exclusive]

Read full article on original website
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
