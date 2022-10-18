Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Aasen to seek reelection to Carmel City Council
Carmel City Councilor Adam Aasen has announced he plans to run for a second term representing the Southeast District in the 2023 municipal election. Elected in 2019, Aasen, a Republican, said he learned a lot during his first term and is eager to bring his knowledge and experience back to the council to further key projects and initiatives.
Current Publishing
Carmel City Council approves 2023 budget, reviews rezone request on 1st Avenue SE
The Carmel City Council met Oct. 17 to approve the 2023 budget, introduce an ordinance rezoning four parcels along 1st Avenue SE and more. Read about additional items discussed at the meeting at youarecurrent.com. What happened: The council approved the 2023 budget. What it means: The $177.4 million budget is...
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
Noblesville voter: Time to take away power from Mayor Jensen & City Council
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Carmel Clay Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website disappointing and deceptive
CARMEL — UPDATE: While our original story focused solely on Carmel Clay Schools, we've heard from people in Hamilton Southeastern Schools who say similar websites have been made for their school board candidates. The websites are hseschoolssd1.com, hseschoolsd2.com, hseschoolsd3.com, hseschoolsd4.com. Free to Learn Action is behind the pages. None...
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Hamilton County Parks seeks public input for two new parks properties
Addressing the critical deficiency of parkland in Hamilton County, as defined by Indiana DNR, Hamilton County Parks has acquired land for one new park and will further develop one of its existing parks. The county parks leadership is seeking direction regarding how these park properties can best be utilized. The...
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
Zionsville school board candidate states on Facebook, “All Nazis weren’t ‘bad”
Zionsville Community Schools Board of Trustees candidate Dr. Matt Keefer has received backlash after making comments on his personal Facebook page that stated, “All Nazis weren’t ‘bad.’” The since-deleted comment was in response to a question about defining indoctrination. Keefer also stated on Facebook, “Who...
Former Noblesville teacher says time to get back to academics, supports Misti Ray & Melba Kiser for school board

Experts say school board elections are becoming more competitive
HAMILTON COUNTY— Election season is upon us, and some of the most talked about races on social media are school boards. When you drive through either Noblesville or Carmel, signs supporting certain candidates can be seen everywhere. Experts that study campaigns and elections like Laura Wilson say these races are getting more competitive than in years past.
Carmel reader seeks to “set record straight” on school district’s parent DEI committee

Hardy Hills Solar Project In A Nutshell
Hardy Hills Solar Project near Kilmore north of Frankfort is in full construction mode and driving 800 posts a day now. The 195 Megawatt project at peak capacity will contribute enough electricity to serve almost 37,000 homes when completed. The building of the solar array will be a 14 month process that started July 2022.
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Kokomo and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Kokomo and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Australian-based biopharmaceutical company moves into Fishers headquarters
Telix Americas, the U.S. branch of the Australian-based biopharmaceutical company Telix Pharmaceuticals, has moved into its new headquarters in the Crew building near Interstate-69 and 116th Street. The 10,000-square-foot headquarters will support oncology and rare disease product development and commercialization, according to the company. The firm has grown exponentially in...
Downtown I-65 exit ramp closing for a month starting Oct. 24
INDIANAPOLIS – A downtown I-65 ramp will close next week as part of the North Split project. The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24. It won’t reopen until the end of November, weather permitting. Crews will widen […]
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
Fishers One: HSE administration continues to fail community with investigation summary

Cyclists concerned after seeing cars using Monon Trail in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — Some unwanted visitors have been spotted on the Monon Trail going through Boad Ripple Avenue — cars. Broad Ripple Avenue from Guilford Ave. to Winthrop Ave. has been closed down since early September for construction. The closure has made some drivers create their own detours through business parking lots and even using the […]
Law enforcement leaders speak out against gun violence in Hancock County
Law enforcement leaders in Hancock County are taking a stand against gun violence in their communities.
