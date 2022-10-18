ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Current Publishing

Aasen to seek reelection to Carmel City Council

Carmel City Councilor Adam Aasen has announced he plans to run for a second term representing the Southeast District in the 2023 municipal election. Elected in 2019, Aasen, a Republican, said he learned a lot during his first term and is eager to bring his knowledge and experience back to the council to further key projects and initiatives.
CARMEL, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County Parks seeks public input for two new parks properties

Addressing the critical deficiency of parkland in Hamilton County, as defined by Indiana DNR, Hamilton County Parks has acquired land for one new park and will further develop one of its existing parks. The county parks leadership is seeking direction regarding how these park properties can best be utilized. The...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Experts say school board elections are becoming more competitive

HAMILTON COUNTY— Election season is upon us, and some of the most talked about races on social media are school boards. When you drive through either Noblesville or Carmel, signs supporting certain candidates can be seen everywhere. Experts that study campaigns and elections like Laura Wilson say these races are getting more competitive than in years past.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Hardy Hills Solar Project In A Nutshell

Hardy Hills Solar Project near Kilmore north of Frankfort is in full construction mode and driving 800 posts a day now. The 195 Megawatt project at peak capacity will contribute enough electricity to serve almost 37,000 homes when completed. The building of the solar array will be a 14 month process that started July 2022.
FRANKFORT, IN
Current Publishing

Australian-based biopharmaceutical company moves into Fishers headquarters

Telix Americas, the U.S. branch of the Australian-based biopharmaceutical company Telix Pharmaceuticals, has moved into its new headquarters in the Crew building near Interstate-69 and 116th Street. The 10,000-square-foot headquarters will support oncology and rare disease product development and commercialization, according to the company. The firm has grown exponentially in...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Downtown I-65 exit ramp closing for a month starting Oct. 24

INDIANAPOLIS – A downtown I-65 ramp will close next week as part of the North Split project. The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24. It won’t reopen until the end of November, weather permitting. Crews will widen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team

A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
FOX59

Cyclists concerned after seeing cars using Monon Trail in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — Some unwanted visitors have been spotted on the Monon Trail going through Boad Ripple Avenue — cars. Broad Ripple Avenue from Guilford Ave. to Winthrop Ave. has been closed down since early September for construction. The closure has made some drivers create their own detours through business parking lots and even using the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

