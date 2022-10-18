Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Kherson resident describes a ghost town of exhausted people, with acute shortages of medicine
A resident of Kherson has described the situation in the Russian-occupied city as tense, with people "emotionally exhausted," the streets empty from mid-afternoon onwards, and Russian soldiers often seen in civilian clothes.
"Worst possible scenario": Legal experts sound alarm over Iran and China docs found at Mar-a-Lago
The trove of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contained sensitive intelligence about Iran and China, according to The Washington Post. Some of the information recovered included intelligence-gathering methods that the United States would want to keep hidden from the world, and at least one of the...
Trump claim breaks with custom: Presidents alone don't usually declassify documents
After Donald Trump disputed the classification of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, experts described how government secrets are traditionally revealed.
Comments / 0