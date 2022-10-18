Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said.

On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.

Police said they were initially called around 11 p.m. to the college for reports of an active shooter on campus, but later confirmed there was no active threat to the college community.

According to Salisbury police, a fight sparked the shooting during the school’s homecoming events, including a concert featuring rapper Asian Doll.

At the scene, authorities said they found two people who had been shot and multiple others who were hurt while attempting to run away. One woman was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be OK. The other shooting victim was hospitalized, but officials said he is in stable condition, Channel 9 learned.

“I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence,” Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis said. “My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gunfire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December.”

Investigators said there are also searching for additional suspects, and are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the photo below. The person can be seen wearing a face covering or mask, a red jacket and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 704-216-5262.

No other details have been released.

