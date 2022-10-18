ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings

US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
Amazon Maven

This Is Why JP Morgan Is Bullish on Amazon Stock

Equity markets have struggled in 2022. YTD, the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report index has lost over 24% of its value, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dropped almost 33%. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report performed in line with the tech index, having also fallen 33% since the year began.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings

U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more

(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
Zacks.com

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
invezz.com

Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside

JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street

AMD could overcome the near-term challenges and clock solid earnings growth. Twilio's sales should continue increasing rapidly thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
kalkinemedia.com

How are these 5 nickel stocks faring today?

Australia hosts a rich deposit of nickel. Nickel is widely used to produce essential alloys such as stainless steel. Nickel plays an important role in manufacturing of several essential items needed in our daily lives. Nickel, along with a combination of a few other metals, is needed to form alloys that are robust, anti-rust and endure high and extreme temperatures. For instance, nickel is an important element in the production of stainless steel.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine Media lists five energy stocks to watch in Q4

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is slated to release its Q3 FY22 earnings results on October 26. The VLO stock jumped around 49 per cent YoY. Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE: TRGP) noted a 77 per cent jump in its Q2 FY22 revenue. The energy market has been at the forefront this...
kalkinemedia.com

Northern Star's (ASX:NST) shares slip after September quarter update

Northern Star released its operational and financial results for the September 2022 quarter yesterday. Northern Star’s shares were trading at AU$7.90 each, down 1.68% at 12.32 PM AEDT. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) shares were trading lower on Thursday, a day after releasing a quarterly update on its operation...

