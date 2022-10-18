Read full article on original website
This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street
Wall Street pundits expect a wide range of outcomes for this exceptionally popular industry leader.
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
This Is Why JP Morgan Is Bullish on Amazon Stock
Equity markets have struggled in 2022. YTD, the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report index has lost over 24% of its value, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dropped almost 33%. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report performed in line with the tech index, having also fallen 33% since the year began.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Firmly Higher On Bank of America Earnings, UK Tax U-Turn Boost
Stocks finished firmly higher Monday, while the dollar retreated against its global peers, as investors looked for an easing in bond market turmoil ahead ahead of another busy week for earnings releases on Wall Street. The S&P 500 finished up 2.65%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 550 points,...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
The Most Popular Stocks at Dividend Stocks Rock
Their top 10 favorites stocks greatly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past ten years.
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally.
invezz.com
Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside
JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street
AMD could overcome the near-term challenges and clock solid earnings growth. Twilio's sales should continue increasing rapidly thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
kalkinemedia.com
How are these 5 nickel stocks faring today?
Australia hosts a rich deposit of nickel. Nickel is widely used to produce essential alloys such as stainless steel. Nickel plays an important role in manufacturing of several essential items needed in our daily lives. Nickel, along with a combination of a few other metals, is needed to form alloys that are robust, anti-rust and endure high and extreme temperatures. For instance, nickel is an important element in the production of stainless steel.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five energy stocks to watch in Q4
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is slated to release its Q3 FY22 earnings results on October 26. The VLO stock jumped around 49 per cent YoY. Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE: TRGP) noted a 77 per cent jump in its Q2 FY22 revenue. The energy market has been at the forefront this...
US stocks mixed as investors weigh batch of corporate earnings alongside labor market and manufacturing data
US stocks were mixed Thursday as investors sifted through quarterly earnings reports, including from electric vehicle maker Tesla, and assessed mixed readings from the jobs and factory fronts. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down. Tesla shares were under pressure after the company posted record third-quarter revenue but...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: What is Index Fund Investing? | Are index funds better than stocks?
An index fund is a kind of Exchange Traded Fund or mutual fund. It is a low-cost investment vehicle for investors compared to other investment vehicles, which seeks to replicate the performance of a benchmark, which is an index.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and more
(LVS) – Las Vegas Sands reported a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, while revenue beat analyst forecasts. The casino operator's results are still being impacted by China's Covid-19 policies, which are crimping business In Macau. However, Las Vegas Sands shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
kalkinemedia.com
Northern Star's (ASX:NST) shares slip after September quarter update
Northern Star released its operational and financial results for the September 2022 quarter yesterday. Northern Star’s shares were trading at AU$7.90 each, down 1.68% at 12.32 PM AEDT. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) shares were trading lower on Thursday, a day after releasing a quarterly update on its operation...
