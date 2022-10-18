Read full article on original website
A Fed pause in interest rate hikes may not be enough to boost the stock market the way investors are hoping
Some investors are betting that a Fed pause in interest rate hikes will boost stock prices, but Ned Davis Research says not so fast. NDR found that a Fed pause in interest rate hikes has historically delivered weak 1-year forward returns. "A Fed shift to a slightly less hawkish stance...
U.S. Consumer Is Soldiering on Despite Soaring Inflation and Recession Risk, Credit Card Giants Say
U.S. consumers have demonstrated a willingness to continue to pay higher prices in the face of a sluggish economy that could be tipped into a recession, according to credit card giants American Express and Bank of America. American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its...
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Here's How Venture Capital Is Helping to Lift the Next Generation of Latinos in Finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4.5% as Traders Weigh a Potential Slowdown in Fed Hikes
The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit a fresh 14-year high on Friday, but bonds cut their losses after a report that some Federal Reserve officials are concerned about overtightening with rate hikes. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell more than 10 basis points to 4.504% in afternoon trading....
Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
China-Owned TikTok Denies It Could Use Location Information to Track U.S. Users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy." Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax." Fox...
