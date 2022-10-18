‘This Ranks Among the Craziest Stuff I’ve Seen’: Florida Sheriff Excoriates Father-Son Duo Who Allegedly Shot into Innocent Woman’s Car

Read full article on original website
Daniel Mutispaugh
3d ago
Is it me or is life in America just getting more crazy and unpredictable?
Reply(2)
11
Related
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
Sheriff lays into 'way out of control' Florida father and son who police say shot 7 times at an innocent woman after they got a Ring doorbell alert: 'What kind of craziness is that?'
"We have a wonderful Stand Your Ground law. That doesn't mean you can go search people out and shoot them," a Florida sheriff said.
Florida father, son open fire on innocent woman they think is home intruder, sheriff says
A Florida father and son were charged with attempted murder after they opened fire on an innocent woman who they thought was trying to break into their home, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday.
FDLE: He shot a man, went to prison and killed him upon release; he's back behind bars
TAMPA, Fla. — The family of 20-year-old Dominique Harris has finally received answers after law enforcement charged a man in connection with his death in 2020. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell announced the arrest of 37-year-old Marlon Burgess.
Florida Man Rams His Own Business During Attack on Woman
Tampa police say he was trying to strike the victim when he crashed his SUV through the front window
16-year-old killed in shooting at Tampa McDonald's, police say
Tampa Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a McDonald's on Tuesday night.
fox13news.com
Man charged for killing witness planning on testifying against him in attempted murder trial, FDLE announces
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales man was arrested for killing a witness who was planning on testifying against him in an attempted murder trial, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Tuesday. Agents served an arrest warrant on Marlon Tyrone Burgess, 37. FDLE said he will now...
16-year-old arrested for shooting at Tampa apartment complex
Tampa Police announced late Tuesday night that a 16-year-old was arrested in relation to a shooting on October 14.
Woman reacts after man breaks into her home, slices police K9 following pursuit in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot In Tampa Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was shot overnight in Tampa and later died from injuries suffered, according to police. Tampa Police Department units responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of 37th St / Wilder. Investigators say when they arrived on
Suspect In Custody After Man Found Shot In Bartow
BARTOW, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after police in Bartow responded to a call for an injured person who had been shot on Monday. At approximately 3:00 PM on Monday, the Bartow Police Department responded to a report of an injured person in
Police: Man injured after shots fired into Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for the person who they say shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and baby inside Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Catalina Isle community on L B McLeod Rd. just before 8 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Police say...
Person killed in I-4 crash in Altamonte Springs, FHP says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs Wednesday afternoon , according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along I-4 eastbound on the exit offramp to State Road 436 offramp. Multiple vehicles are involved in...
Local mom fears homelessness after landlord orders family out before lease is up
A single mom in Brandon is worried her family could be homeless in a matter of weeks after Ian sent a tree through the roof of her rental home.
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan helps get 12-year-old boy help after he collapsed following stampede at Florida festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - Saturday evening, commotion broke out at the Pig on the Pond festival in Clermont. Were it not for a good Samaritan, that scare could have been much worse for a 12-year-old boy attending the festival. Margarita Ibarra says she was standing near the boat ramp in Waterfront...
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more. The food truck park at...
8 people injured, 1 seriously, after pileup on I-75 on-ramp
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said eight people were injured, one seriously, after a multi-vehicle crash on an I-75 southbound on-ramp Wednesday morning.
villages-news.com
It’s getting pretty hefty to live in The Villages
I agree the fees need to be managed. It seems the more development The Villages does, the higher our rates go, and we end up paying for all things new as well that we will never use. Also why are Villas paying so much for a separate maintenance fee I...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
11K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 19