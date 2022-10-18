ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

10/18 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

By Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bt5vc_0idsKTU500

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Hamilton Southeastern (9) 9-0 338 4
  2. Indpls Cathedral (9) 7-1 332 3
  3. Brownsburg – 8-1 278 1
  4. Center Grove – 7-2 242 2
  5. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 9-0 208 5
  6. Crown Point – 9-0 170 6
  7. Carmel – 6-3 152 9
  8. Indpls Ben Davis – 6-3 100 7
  9. Westfield – 6-3 64 8
  10. Penn – 7-2 50 10
    Others receiving votes: Fishers 38. Warren Central 4. Warsaw 2 . Lafayette Jeff 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ft. Wayne Snider (13) 8-1 332 2
  2. Whiteland (3) 8-1 304 3
  3. Bloomington South – 7-1 232 4
  4. Mishawaka – 8-1 220 5
  5. Lafayette Harrison (1) 8-1 200 6
  6. Merrillville – 7-2 174 1
  7. Ft. Wayne North – 7-2 162 7
  8. Franklin – 7-2 132 8
  9. Valparaiso – 6-3 48 9
  10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 6-3 44 NR
    Others receiving votes: Terre Haute South 12. Chesterton 8. Castle 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (17) 9-0 358 1
  2. Indpls Roncalli (1) 8-1 310 2
  3. NorthWood – 9-0 288 3
  4. E. Central – 7-2 208 4
  5. Ev. Reitz – 9-0 198 6
  6. New Prairie – 8-1 166 8
  7. Kokomo – 8-1 122 5
  8. Mooresville – 7-2 104 7
  9. Columbia City – 8-1 80 10
  10. Indpls Brebeuf – 5-3 52 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 38. Jasper 22. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 18. Martinsville 10. Logansport 6.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (12) 9-0 346 1
  2. Gibson Southern (3) 9-0 318 2
  3. Oak Hill – 9-0 234 5
  4. Norwell (1) 8-1 186 3
  5. Hanover Central – 9-0 182 6
  6. Indpls Chatard (2) 5-4 166 4
  7. Western Boone – 8-1 148 8
  8. Owen Valley – 9-0 142 7
  9. Lawrenceburg – 8-1 114 9
  10. Southridge – 8-1 66 10
    Others receiving votes: Tri-West 64. Guerin Catholic 8. Jimtown 6.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Linton (14) 9-0 338 1
  2. LaVille (2) 9-0 314 3
  3. Indpls Scecina (2) 8-1 282 5
  4. Triton Central – 7-2 228 6
  5. Andrean – 6-3 210 2
  6. Ev. Mater Dei – 6-3 184 4
  7. Rochester – 8-1 122 8
  8. Eastside – 7-2 84 10
  9. Lafayette Catholic – 6-3 74 7
  10. Heritage Christian – 5-3 40 NR
    (tie) Perry Central – 8-1 40 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 28. Churubusco 12 . S. Vermillion 10. Seeger 4. N. Posey 4. Southmont 2. Sullivan 2. Cass 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 9-0 334 1
  2. Adams Central (2) 9-0 306 2
  3. N. Decatur – 9-0 256 3
  4. N. Judson – 8-1 228 5
  5. Tecumseh – 8-0 186 7
  6. Sheridan – 8-1 162 9
  7. Tri – 8-1 128 8
  8. Carroll (Flora) – 8-1 86 4
  9. S. Adams – 7-2 70 10
  10. S. Putnam – 7-2 66 6
    Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 22. Providence 14. Triton 6. Indpls Park Tudor 2. Madison-Grant 2. Southwood 2.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Operation Football: Playoffs kick off Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA football playoffs get started Friday night with a huge matchup in Hancock County. Defending Class 4A state champion Mt. Vernon hosts rival New Palestine in the first round of sectional play. The Dragons finished the regular season 9-0 and beat the Marauders 42-6 on Sept....
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: New Pal vs. Mt. Vernon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football teams across Indiana are kicking their postseason push into high gear. Friday night’s matchup between Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals New Palestine High School and Mt. Vernon High School is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” You can catch all the action live starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE #2]

The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions were held on Saturday, October 15, and a bunch of Southern Indiana bands advanced to the Semi-State competition which is coming up on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time

We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Manufacturers Association honors Hall of Fame inductees and Manufacturing Excellence Awards winners at the Celebratory Luncheon

INDIANA – The Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA) held its 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon today at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The event is held each year to honor and recognize the manufacturing community and highlight those companies and individuals who have made substantial contributions to the industry.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?

Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way

Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana state gas tax to jump 1.1 cents in November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will increase 1.1 cents in November. On Nov. 1, the tax will be 23.1 cents per gallon. Indiana’s average price per gallon is $4.02, according to GassBuddy. The average gas price per gallon is down nearly 15 cents from last week.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Data shows high Indiana eviction rates before, during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – New research shows Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates nationwide both before and during the pandemic. The data was collected by the Eviction Research Network, which is based at the University of California at Berkeley. Despite the roughly year-long national eviction moratorium, evictions in Indiana didn’t drop as much as they […]
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month

INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy