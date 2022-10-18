Elly Karamoh sits comfortably at the intersection of style and fashion. Growing up in Paris prepared him for his destiny as a celebrity stylist. And he even attributes his love for Black culture to the influence of BET and the way the platform always showcased the beauty of Blackness. “BET was the first network I watched when I first moved to America,” the Parisian native told BET.com. “It's a network that really displayed Black people and their artistry like no other. From a European boy’s standpoint, I had never seen such an eclectic, artistic group like that.”

